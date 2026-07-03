Sundays at 3:00 – Historian Phyllis Smith to Present Clarksville’s Two Colored Troop Regiments at Customs House Museum

Clarksville, TN – History comes to life this Independence Day weekend as the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center invites the community to a fascinating presentation exploring an important chapter of Clarksville’s past.

As part of the museum’s popular Sundays at 3:00 series, local historian Phyllis Smith of the Mt. Olive Cemetery Historical Preservation Society will present “The History of Clarksville’s Two Colored Troop Regiments” on Sunday, July 5th, 2026, at 3:00pm in the Turner Auditorium.

The free public lecture is being offered in recognition of America’s 250th Anniversary, providing visitors with an opportunity to learn about the courageous men of the United States Colored Troops (USCT) who served in Clarksville during the Civil War.

During the presentation, Smith will share the history of the two USCT regiments that were stationed at Fort Bruce in the New Providence community, a site now known as Fort Defiance. Her presentation will highlight the contributions, service, and sacrifices of these soldiers while examining their role in Clarksville’s Civil War history and their lasting impact on the community.

Known for her dedication to preserving local African American history, Smith brings years of research and insight to the program. Her engaging presentation offers attendees the chance to gain a deeper appreciation for the individuals whose stories helped shape both Clarksville and the nation.

The lecture is free and open to the public, making it an excellent opportunity for history enthusiasts, students, educators, veterans, families, and anyone interested in learning more about the area’s rich Civil War heritage.

Please note that while admission to the lecture is free, it does not include admission to the museum galleries.

Whether you’re a lifelong history buff or simply looking for an educational way to spend a Sunday afternoon, this special presentation promises to be an informative and inspiring look at an often-overlooked chapter of Clarksville’s history.