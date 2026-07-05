Clarksville Obituary: Pamela Jo Hoppe

Clarksville, TN – Pamela Jo Hoppe, age 82, of Clarksville TN, passed away on July 2nd, 2026, peacefully at home with her family by her side.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Lone Oak Batist Church on Thursday July 9th, 2026, at 11:00am, with Rev. Will Binkley officiating. The Hoppe family will receive friends at 10:00am until the hour of the service at the church.

Pamela was born in Erin, TN on November 15th, 1943, to the late Marjorie Tomlinson. She loved all children, especially her children, and her grandchildren. During her spare time, Pamela enjoyed reading, as well as solving all kinds of puzzles. She loved traveling and listening to Elvis. She was a devoted homemaker who found her purpose in raising her children and taking care of her family.

In addition to her parents, Pamela is preceded in death by her daughter; Tammy Hoppe, brothers; Jim Nichols, and Gordon Nichols, as well as her grandson; Blaze Combs.

Pamela is survived by her sons; Edward Hoppe and Frank Hoppe, daughter; Trina Hoppe (Cruz), loving grandchildren; Cassie Guertin (Josh), Aubrey Combs (Blake), and Chance Walk, brothers; Chuck Green (Angie), and Ricky Striclyn (Debbie) as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren all who miss her dearly.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com