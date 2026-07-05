Clarksville Obituary: Pamela Jo Hoppe

Clarksville, TN – Pamela Jo Hoppe, age 82, of Clarksville TN, passed away on July 2nd, 2026, peacefully at home with her family by her side.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Lone Oak Batist Church on Thursday July 9th, 2026, at 11:00am, with Rev. Will Binkley officiating. The Hoppe family will receive friends at 10:00am until the hour of the service at the church.
Pamela was born in Erin, TN on November 15th, 1943, to the late Marjorie Tomlinson. She loved all children, especially her children, and her grandchildren. During her spare time, Pamela enjoyed reading, as well as solving all kinds of puzzles. She loved traveling and listening to Elvis. She was a devoted homemaker who found her purpose in raising her children and taking care of her family.
In addition to her parents, Pamela is preceded in death by her daughter; Tammy Hoppe, brothers; Jim Nichols, and Gordon Nichols, as well as her grandson; Blaze Combs.
Pamela is survived by her sons; Edward Hoppe and Frank Hoppe, daughter; Trina Hoppe (Cruz), loving grandchildren; Cassie Guertin (Josh), Aubrey Combs (Blake), and Chance Walk, brothers; Chuck Green (Angie), and Ricky Striclyn (Debbie) as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren all who miss her dearly.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com