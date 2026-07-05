37th Annual Bill Hoy Kiwanis Rodeo Delivers Three Days of Excitement, Entertainment, and Community Impact

Clarksville, TN – Thousands recently enjoyed the 37th Annual Bill Hoy Kiwanis Rodeo, a 3-day event that each year brings world-class team roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, and more to the Montgomery County 4-H Arena.

The event is sanctioned by the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, and attracts some of the top rodeo performers in the country. Long-time announcer and local favorite Trey Windhorst returned, bringing with him this year, trick rider Bethany Kiesner and trick roper Rider Kiesner. This year’s show featured competitors in eight different events, as well as great food and other entertainment options for family members of all ages.

Andrew Laughlin, this year’s Kiwanis Club Rodeo Chairman, said, “Volunteers have been working on this year’s Kiwanis Rodeo, practically since we wrapped up last year’s event. We are excited to have some new things added this year, and to announce that Friday and Saturday’s shows are both sold out.

“We are a smaller rodeo, but get a lot of national attention for producing such a high-quality event. We are so thankful for all our sponsors and the dozens of volunteers who make this possible each year. We are also proud to provide our Miracle Rodeo, an animal-free rodeo enjoyed by folks from Camp Rainbow and the Clarksville Association for Down Syndrome.

Clarksville Kiwanis raises funds that help do great things for the children of Clarksville-Montgomery County.

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