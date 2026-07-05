Celebrate America with Storytime & Craft: USA! USA! at the Customs House Museum

Clarksville, TN – Families are invited to celebrate the red, white, and blue with a morning of stories, creativity, and patriotic fun during Storytime & Craft: USA! USA! at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center on Thursday, July 16th, at 10:30am.

Designed for children of all ages accompanied by an adult, this special program combines the joy of reading with a hands-on craft that celebrates the United States in a fun and engaging way.

During Storytime, young visitors will enjoy books that explore America’s history, landmarks, symbols, and the people and places that make the country unique. After the stories, children will create their very own USA map made from colorful pasta, giving them a creative keepsake to take home while learning about the nation’s geography.

The program provides an excellent opportunity for families to spend quality time together while encouraging a love of reading, creativity, and learning. Museum educators will guide participants through both the story and craft activities, making it a memorable experience for children and parents alike.

Storytime & Craft is free for Customs House Museum members or included with paid museum admission. The museum reminds families that parents and guardians are expected to participate alongside and supervise their children throughout the program.

Whether your child loves books, enjoys arts and crafts, or is simply looking for a fun summer activity, Storytime & Craft: USA! USA! offers a wonderful way to celebrate America while making lasting family memories at one of Clarksville’s favorite cultural destinations.