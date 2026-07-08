Austin Peay State University Establishes Drs. D.W. & Ben Howard Pre-Vet Endowment to Support Future Veterinarians

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Foundation has received a generous gift from Dr. Ernest and Joan De Wald to establish the Drs. D.W. & Ben Howard Pre-Vet Endowment, which will support APSU students pursuing pre-veterinary studies.

To qualify, recipients must be enrolled in at APSU and maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA. The scholarship is renewable, subject to APSU Foundation policies and the student’s continued eligibility.

“Our hope is to help dedicated students build the academic foundation they need to become compassionate, skilled veterinarians,” Dr. Ernest said. “Austin Peay has a strong tradition of preparing students for professional study, and we’re pleased to support that path while honoring two veterinarians who exemplified excellence and service in their field.”

The endowment honors Drs. D.W. and Ben Howard, veterinarians who served the Clarksville community. Dr. D.W. Howard practiced veterinary medicine for over four decades, and his son, Dr. Ben Howard, continues the family’s legacy of compassionate animal care. Both have demonstrated dedication to their patients and strong contributions to the local veterinary profession.

“We are grateful to Dr. Ernest and Joan De Wald for this meaningful investment in our students,” said Kris Phillips, APSU’s vice president for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy. “By honoring Drs. D.W. and Ben Howard—two veterinarians who dedicated their careers to animal care and community service—this endowment will provide lasting support to Govs preparing for veterinary school and meaningful careers. The De Walds continue to demonstrate their commitment to the Govs For Life Experience through their generous support of students and programs across campus.”

About Dr. Ernest and Joan De Wald

Dr. Ernest J. De Wald served 22 years in the U.S. Army Dental Corps (1972-1994), including assignments to West Point, Germany, the Pentagon, and Fort Campbell. He was assigned to the 1985 Gander Disaster and was part of the response teams for Hurricane Katrina and 9/11.

A Georgetown University graduate, he designed and directed Fort Campbell’s one-year general dentistry residency program, earning him the Legion of Merit and the Order of Military Medical Merit from the Surgeon General. He was inducted into the APSU Governors Military Hall of Fame in 2025.

Joan M. De Wald built an impressive career spanning federal service, nonprofit leadership, and business administration. She served 13 years at the FBI and worked in the White House Greetings Office as a mail analyst for First Lady Nancy Reagan (1983-1986). She later served as practice administrator for Clarksville Dental Center (1993-2025) and as president of Action Enterprise, coordinating functions at the Pinnacle Bowling Center. She also served on the advisory board of the Tenn-Tucky Better Business Bureau.

This endowment is one of many philanthropic commitments the De Walds have made at APSU, including the De Wald-Volpe Nursing Simulation Laboratory in the Health Professions Building, the De Wald Livestock Pavilion at the Coleman Tractor APSU Farm Powered by Kubota, the Volpe/De Wald Agriculture Fund of Excellence, and fully funded nursing scholarships in memory of Dr. De Wald’s parents.

About Endowments at APSU

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment, corporate partnership, or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.