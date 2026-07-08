Clarksville Obituary: Jonathan Dirk Scroggins

Clarksville, TN – Jonathan Dirk Scroggins, lovingly known as Jon, passed away on Monday, July 6th, 2026. He was lovingly comforted by the presence of his family in the closing chapter of his life. Throughout his life, Jon was known for his steady character and the meaningful relationships he formed.

Born on December 20th, 1989, Jon was raised in Clarksville and a graduate of Northwest High School. He carried a sense of camaraderie and made friends everywhere he went. Jon not only took pride in his work at Hankook Battery but also cherished the friendships developed over his career, demonstrating his ability to positively impact those around him. As much as his career meant to Jon, family was at the center of his existence.

He was a devoted husband to Abbey Scroggins; proud father to his son, Brantley Scroggins; and loving son to parents, Jenni Stallings (Dale) and Billy Scroggins (Shari). Other surviving family members include his grandmother, Ramona Johnson; sisters, Maysin Johnson and Jaysen Haywood; in-laws, Ronald Rigsby, Aleata Rigsby, Michelle Rigsby, Adam Rigsby and Angel Herdman, and nephews, Aiden, Saint, Atticus, and Brewer. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Ryder Scroggins and his brother, Colton Knight.

Jon’s family will receive friends from 10:00amM to 12:00pm on Friday, July 10th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life service will begin at 12:00pm on Friday at the funeral home. Following the services, Jon will be laid to rest at the Hall-Adkins Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Aiden Johnson, Robert Gaines, Ethan McNeely, Bryan Johnson, Brad Knight, Cody Green, Blaize Poss, and Isaiah Stotts.

As we reflect on Jon’s journey and the legacy he leaves behind, his memory will remain a source of strength and comfort for his loved ones.

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