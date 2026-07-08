Clarksville Obituary: Jonathan Dirk Scroggins

Clarksville, TN – Jonathan Dirk Scroggins, lovingly known as Jon, passed away on Monday, July 6th, 2026. He was lovingly comforted by the presence of his family in the closing chapter of his life. Throughout his life, Jon was known for his steady character and the meaningful relationships he formed.
Born on December 20th, 1989, Jon was raised in Clarksville and a graduate of Northwest High School. He carried a sense of camaraderie and made friends everywhere he went. Jon not only took pride in his work at Hankook Battery but also cherished the friendships developed over his career, demonstrating his ability to positively impact those around him. As much as his career meant to Jon, family was at the center of his existence.
He was a devoted husband to Abbey Scroggins; proud father to his son, Brantley Scroggins; and loving son to parents, Jenni Stallings (Dale) and Billy Scroggins (Shari). Other surviving family members include his grandmother, Ramona Johnson; sisters, Maysin Johnson and Jaysen Haywood; in-laws, Ronald Rigsby, Aleata Rigsby, Michelle Rigsby, Adam Rigsby and Angel Herdman, and nephews, Aiden, Saint, Atticus, and Brewer. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Ryder Scroggins and his brother, Colton Knight.
Jon’s family will receive friends from 10:00amM to 12:00pm on Friday, July 10th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life service will begin at 12:00pm on Friday at the funeral home. Following the services, Jon will be laid to rest at the Hall-Adkins Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Aiden Johnson, Robert Gaines, Ethan McNeely, Bryan Johnson, Brad Knight, Cody Green, Blaize Poss, and Isaiah Stotts.
As we reflect on Jon’s journey and the legacy he leaves behind, his memory will remain a source of strength and comfort for his loved ones.
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About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com