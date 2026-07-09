Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Bryan Road Water Outage, Lane Closure for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Bryan Road from East Old Ashland City Road to Lisa Court for water main leak repair.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

The northbound lane on Bryan Road will be closed from Luke Road to Lisa Court during the work. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, or choose an alternate travel route.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the lane reopened by approximately 5:00pm.