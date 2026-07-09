Clarksville Obituary: Amelia MacDougall Faerber

Clarksville, TN – Amelia MacDougall Faerber, born on March 4th, 1943, in Summit, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on July 6th, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. She was 83 years old.

Amelia’s life was marked by her unwavering devotion to her family, whom she cherished above all else. A loving wife and mother, her greatest accomplishment was the warmth, care, and steadfast support she invested into her home. Her deep sense of family shaped every choice she made and every relationship she nurtured throughout her life.

She goes to be reunited with her beloved husband, David Faerber. Other family members preceding in death are her parents, Frederic and Mary Budd, and her brother, Malcom Budd.

Amelia is survived by her sons, Dr. Thomas Faerber and his wife Kelli, Donald Faerber and his wife Marcia; grandson Zachary, and her brother, Frederic Budd and his wife Marie.

A private family burial will be held at Sango Cemetery where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband. Though she has departed, Amelia’s legacy lives on through the values she instilled in her family and the memories she created with loved ones. Her warmth endures in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know her.

In honoring her life, her loved ones take comfort in knowing that Amelia MacDougall Faerber’s spirit will remain a guiding light for generations to come.