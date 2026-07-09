Clarksville Obituary: Amelia MacDougall Faerber

Clarksville, TN – Amelia MacDougall Faerber, born on March 4th, 1943, in Summit, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on July 6th, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee. She was 83 years old.
Amelia’s life was marked by her unwavering devotion to her family, whom she cherished above all else. A loving wife and mother, her greatest accomplishment was the warmth, care, and steadfast support she invested into her home. Her deep sense of family shaped every choice she made and every relationship she nurtured throughout her life.
She goes to be reunited with her beloved husband, David Faerber. Other family members preceding in death are her parents, Frederic and Mary Budd, and her brother, Malcom Budd.
Amelia is survived by her sons, Dr. Thomas Faerber and his wife Kelli, Donald Faerber and his wife Marcia; grandson Zachary, and her brother, Frederic Budd and his wife Marie.
A private family burial will be held at Sango Cemetery where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband. Though she has departed, Amelia’s legacy lives on through the values she instilled in her family and the memories she created with loved ones. Her warmth endures in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know her.
In honoring her life, her loved ones take comfort in knowing that Amelia MacDougall Faerber’s spirit will remain a guiding light for generations to come.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com