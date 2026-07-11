Clarksville Women’s Club to Host 2026 Hats & Heels Style Show Featuring WKRN’s Shelby Mac

Clarksville, TN – The GFWC Clarksville Women’s Club proudly presents the Annual Hats & Heels Style Show & Fundraiser on Saturday, August 29th, 2026, at the Clarksville Country Club. This elegant event combines fashion, fun, and philanthropy in support of local domestic violence awareness initiatives.

We are thrilled to welcome Shelby Mac, beloved WKRN News 2 meteorologist, as our special guest emcee. Shelby’s warmth, energy, and community spirit will make this year’s event one you won’t want to miss!

Guests will enjoy a delicious brunch and mimosas provided by Pbody’s, live acoustic music, a cash bar, exciting door prizes, cash donation opportunities and a silent auction featuring unique items and experiences.

The highlight of the event will be a stunning fall fashion show showcasing the latest seasonal trends from Dillard’s, along with our crowd-favorite Best Hat Contest, where guests can show off their creativity and style.

Most importantly, your attendance helps make a difference. All proceeds from the event support local domestic violence awareness initiatives, helping provide hope, education, and resources within our community.

We also invite guests to bring new or gently used men’s, children’s, and women’s clothing, shoes, handbags, and accessories for Bella’s Closet, a local program that helps women rebuild their lives with confidence and dignity.

Doors open at 10:30am and the program begins at 11:00am.

Gather your friends, reserve your seats early, and join us for an unforgettable afternoon of fashion, fellowship, and community impact. Together, we can look good, do good, and make a lasting difference.

Seats are limited, and this event sells quickly—purchase your tickets today! For more information, visit the website www.gfwcclarksvillewomensclub.com/hatsandheels

About GFWC Clarksville Women’s Club

We are the Clarksville area Charter Club of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC). With more than 60,000 members in affiliated clubs in every state, the District of Columbia, and more than a dozen countries, GFWC members work in their own communities to support the arts, preserve natural resources, advance education, promote healthy lifestyles, encourage civic involvement, and work toward world peace and understanding.

GFWC clubs and clubwomen are the heart of not only the Federation, but the communities in which they live and work. By “Living the Volunteer Spirit”, GFWC clubwomen transform lives each day, not simply with monetary donations, but with hands-on tangible projects that provide immediate impact.