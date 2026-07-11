Nashville Sounds Explode for Seven-Run Inning to Even Series Against Charlotte Knights

Charlotte, NC – Nashville powered their way to a 11-9 win on Friday night to even the series against the Charlotte Knights at Truist Field. The Sounds set a season-high with five home runs as a team, including three in the third inning as part of a seven-run frame to help distance themselves from the Knights.

Five different players recorded multi-hit games at the plate for the Sounds, including a season-high four hits for Brewers no. 11-rated prospect Luke Adams. Brewers no. 19-rated prospect Brock Wilken recorded a season-high five RBI, including his second grand slam of the season.

Tyler Black got the scoring started with a solo home run in the top of the first inning before seeing the Knights take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the frame. Eddys Leonard evened the score with his second home run of the series, and team-leading 12th of the season to kick start the big third inning at the plate for Nashville.

Black and Adams followed with singles before Jeferson Quero drew a walk to load the bases. Wilken jumped on the first pitch he saw from Charlotte starter Shane Murphy to clear the bases and put Nashville up 6-2 with his second grand slam of the season, and fifth of his career. Andrick Nava added the first of his three hits for the game ahead of Eduardo Garcia who celebrated his 24th birthday with his first career Triple-A home run to cap the seven-run inning and put Nashville up 8-2.

The Knights chipped away with a two-run home run in the bottom of the third off Coleman Crow in his second rehab start with Nashville. The Brewers no. 24-rated prospect finished his night after 3.1 IP and four earned runs allowed on four hits. Adams added his third hit of the night to lead off the top of the fourth inning and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly for Wilken to get him to a season-high five RBI.

The Sounds mustered just the lone run on three hits in the inning to leave a pair stranded. That was not the case in the fifth as Black drew a two-out walk, and Adams cashed in with his fourth hit, this time leaving the yard for the 11th time this season to put Nashville up 11-4 heading to the bottom of the fifth.

Right-hander Kaleb Bowman was the first man out of the Sounds bullpen in relief of Crow and worked 1.2 IP, allowing two hits without a run. Reiss Knehr, Mark Manfredi, and Junior Fernandez each had an inning of work for a short-handed Nashville bullpen. Knehr surrendered the only run between the four relievers used to get the Sounds through the end of the eighth inning. The Knights added a run off Knehr in the bottom of the sixth on two of the six doubles Charlotte hit for the game.

Short or bullpen arms and with a six-run lead in hand, Nashville sent Ethan Murray to the mound after the infielder went 2-for-5 at the plate. In his second career appearance on the mound, Murray issued a leadoff walk to start the bottom of the ninth before getting a pair of flyouts.

Charlotte then added their fifth double of the night before the second walk of the inning loaded the bases. A two-RBI double and two-RBI single followed as the Knights cut the Nashville lead to 11-9 and sent the potential tying run to the plate. Caden Connor passed the baton down the line with a single and the fourth hit of the inning.

Murray was then tasked with lobbing in pitches to Riley Unroe, who homered twice for the Knights on Friday night as he stepped to the dish as the potential winning run. The two-pitch battle ended with a fly out to Blake Perkins in center field as the Sounds held on for the win to even the series.

The Nashville Sounds and Charlotte Nights will continue their seesaw series on Saturday night with Southpaw Thomas Pannone (3-1, 4.33 ERA) scheduled to get the start on the mound for Nashville against RHP Mason Adams (2-1, 4.35 ERA) and the Knights. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05pm.