APSU Candlelight Ball Raises Over $409,000 for Student Scholarships

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) annual Candlelight Ball seems to gain momentum each year, as hundreds attend in their finest formal wear, dining, dancing, and giving from their hearts to benefit the students of Clarksville’s beloved APSU.

The university’s largest fundraiser of the year was organized this time by the 2026 Candlelight Ball Committee under the direction of Kirsten Licari (APSU’s First Lady) and Ginna Holleman, the theme – “A Nod to the Derby”.

Holleman talked about the event’s goal; to raise money for scholarships for APSU Students. “It’s about creating an event that everyone finds valuable, but also fun. Today is KY Derby Day. So, you will see that reflected in the room tonight. Women will be wearing fascinators, the tables are decorated with roses, and there will be lots of Derby-related surprises throughout the evening.”

Brian Rives emceed, Kimberly Wiggins delivered the invocation, Phillip Traylor conducted the live auction, and APSU President, Dr. Michael Licari presented the awards. This year’s recipients of the Wendell H. Gilbert Award were Mitchell and Shelia Ross. It recognizes exceptional service, dedication, and contribution to APSU. The 2026 Spirit of Austin Peay Award was presented to Todd Harvey.

By the time the dinner and auction were finished, and the dancing got underway, donations had already topped $409,000.

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