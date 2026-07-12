Flood Watch Continues for Clarksville-Montgomery County Until 6:00pm Sunday; Heavy Rain May Trigger Flash Flooding

Clarksville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has continued a Flood Watch for Clarksville and Montgomery County until 6:00pm CT Sunday, July 12th, 2026, as multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms move across Middle Tennessee, bringing the threat of excessive rainfall and localized flooding.

Forecasters say saturated ground from previous storms, combined with additional rainfall expected this afternoon, could quickly overwhelm creeks, streams, drainage ditches, and low-lying areas. While widespread flooding is not guaranteed, areas that experience repeated thunderstorms could see rapid rises in water levels.

Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected across much of the watch area through this evening, with isolated locations receiving 3 to 4 inches where storms repeatedly track over the same communities.

The Flood Watch extends well beyond Montgomery County and includes several neighboring counties, including Stewart County, Robertson County, Houston County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Sumner County, Humphreys County, and Wilson County, along with dozens of other counties across Middle Tennessee.

Motorists in Clarksville are urged to use caution, especially on roads that are known to flood during heavy rainfall. Urban areas with poor drainage, low-water crossings, creeks, and small streams could experience flooding with little warning. Ponding of water on roadways may also reduce visibility and create hazardous driving conditions.

Residents living near flood-prone locations should closely monitor changing weather conditions throughout the afternoon and be prepared to move to higher ground if flooding develops. Never attempt to drive through flooded roadways, as the depth and condition of the road beneath the water may be impossible to determine.

The National Weather Service encourages everyone across Clarksville-Montgomery County to remain weather aware and continue monitoring forecasts for any Flood Warnings that may be issued later today if flooding becomes imminent or is already occurring.

Stay tuned to Clarksville Online for the latest weather updates, Flood Watch information, and any warnings issued by the National Weather Service. We will continue to monitor conditions across Clarksville-Montgomery County and provide timely updates as storms develop throughout the day. If flooding occurs in your area, remember to turn around and never drive through flooded roadways.