Nashville Sounds Drop Sunday Finale 12-4 to Charlotte Knights as Freddy Zamora Goes Deep

Charlotte, NC – The Nashville Sounds were limited to five hits of offense in a 12-4 loss in Sunday’s series finale against the Charlotte Knights at Truist Field. Three of the five Sounds hits went for extra bases with a pair of doubles to go along with the third home run of the season for Freddy Zamora.

Right-hander Carlos Rodriguez made his second start of the series and saw Charlotte take a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a three-run home off the bat of Nolan Jones. Nashville’s first run of the day came in the top of the third when Ethan Murray kept the inning alive with a two-out single. Eddys Leonard added his 46th RBI of the season and tied the clubhouse lead with his 14th double to score Murray from first.

Rodriguez would see the Knights add another unearned run against him in the bottom of the third as he finished his start after 2.2 IP and allowing four runs (3 ER) on three hits with a pair of strikeouts and walks each.

Charlotte extended the lead to seven runs with their second grand slam of the week and fourth of the season against Nashville pitcher as Michael Turner went deep against Sounds reliever Gerson Garabito in the fourth. Murray tallied one of the three Nashville RBIs on the day with a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth to score Zamora after a leadoff walk started the inning.

The Nashville Sounds continued to try and play catchup after seeing Charlotte add another run in the fifth. The Knights were forced to record a fourth out in the top of the sixth as Eduardo Garcia struck out with the bases loaded and two outs but reached first on the wild pitch that kept the inning alive and allowed Quero to score to make it a 9-3 game. It was as close as the Sounds would get the rest of the way with Jones adding his second home run of the game to push the Knights lead back to eight runs.

Blake Holub was the only Sounds pitcher to record a clean sheet on Sunday as he tossed a scoreless seventh inning despite allowing a pair of hits. He bookended his only inning with strikeouts to record his 11th straight appearance without an earned run allowed. Zamoa led off the top of the ninth inning and homered on the second pitch he saw from Jared Kelly. Murray drew a two-out walk, but Kelly struck out the side as Nashville dropped the series finale to leave Charlotte with a series split against the Knights.

Nashville heads into the All-Star break 13 games above .500 at 53-40 on the season and will resume their schedule on Friday, July 17th, 2026 back home at First Horizon Park against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A Baltimore Orioles) for a three-game weekend series.