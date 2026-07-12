Stormy Start Gives Way to Hotter Summer Days This Week: Clarksville-Montgomery County Forecast July 12th–16th

Clarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville and Montgomery County should prepare for a typical mid-July weather pattern this week, with several opportunities for afternoon and evening thunderstorms before hotter temperatures settle into the region.

Rain chances will be highest to begin the week, helping keep daytime highs in the lower to middle 80s before temperatures gradually climb toward 90 degrees by Thursday.

While not everyone will see rainfall each day, any thunderstorm could produce brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, and dangerous lightning.

Conditions on Sunday will feature widespread showers and thunderstorms, with rain becoming more numerous during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will top out near 83 degrees as southwest winds shift to the north at 5 to 10 mph. Rain chances stand at 80 percent, with locally heavier rainfall possible in stronger thunderstorms.

The Sunday night forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms to continue during the evening before tapering off after midnight. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy as overnight temperatures fall to around 69 degrees. Light north winds will continue, and the chance of lingering rain remains at 60 percent.

Another round of unsettled weather arrives Monday, although sunshine will dominate much of the morning. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop mainly during the afternoon, especially between 1:00pm and 4:00pm, before continuing into the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures will reach about 84 degrees with north-northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph. Rain chances remain at 60 percent.

Weather conditions on Monday night improve as any lingering rain and thunderstorms diminish during the evening. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight with lows around 69 degrees. North-northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph will continue, while rain chances decrease to 30 percent.

The atmosphere remains warm and unstable on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies during the morning giving way to a 50 percent chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms after 1:00 p.m. High temperatures will climb to around 87 degrees as east winds blow between 5 and 10 mph.

Skies on Tuesday night will become partly cloudy as showers come to an end. Overnight lows will settle near 70 degrees while light east winds become calm during the evening, providing a quieter night across the area.

Warmer weather returns Wednesday, bringing mostly sunny skies and a high near 89 degrees. A stray afternoon thunderstorm remains possible after 1:00pm, although rain coverage will be much lower with only a 30 percent chance. Winds will remain light, becoming southerly around 5 mph during the afternoon.

The forecast for Wednesday night features partly cloudy skies and calm winds, creating a warm and quiet summer evening. Overnight temperatures will only fall to around 72 degrees.

Heat continues to build Thursday, with abundant sunshine pushing afternoon temperatures to around 90 degrees. Isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop after 1:00pm, but many locations will remain dry. Rain chances stay at just 30 percent.

The Thursday night period will be warm and partly cloudy with overnight lows around 73 degrees, setting the stage for another typical midsummer day heading into the end of the workweek.

Residents should remain weather-aware through the first half of the week, especially during the afternoon and evening hours, when thunderstorms are most likely to develop. Keep an eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans, as storms may form quickly and bring heavy rain, lightning, and brief gusty winds.

By late week, expect a return to hotter conditions with highs approaching 90 degrees and only isolated chances for afternoon storms.