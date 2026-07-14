Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council to Host Christmas in July Gala Benefiting Arts for Hearts

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council invites the community to celebrate the spirit of giving at its Christmas in July Gala, a festive fundraising event benefiting the organization’s Arts for Hearts program. The gala will be held on Thursday, July 30th, 2026, from 5:30pm to 8:00pm at the historic L & N Train Station in downtown Clarksville. – The Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council invites the community to celebrate the spirit of giving at its Christmas in July Gala, a festive fundraising event benefiting the organization’s Arts for Hearts program. The gala will be held on Thursday, July 30th, 2026, from 5:30pm to 8:00pm at the historic L & N Train Station in downtown Clarksville.

Arts for Hearts is an all-volunteer mobile art program that has been bringing the healing power of art to the community for the past ten years. The program provides free art classes for both children and adults, taking creative opportunities directly to participants throughout Montgomery County.

By serving individuals facing physical, emotional, cognitive, or economic barriers, Arts for Hearts helps ensure that everyone has the opportunity to experience the joy, confidence, and connection that artistic expression can provide.

Proceeds from the Christmas in July Gala will help sustain and expand this important community outreach program.

Guests will enjoy an evening of great food, fellowship, live music, and holiday cheer in the middle of summer. The event includes catered refreshments, a signature cocktail, and one of the evening’s highlights—a silent auction featuring one-of-a-kind handcrafted holiday ornaments and original artwork donated by many of the region’s most talented artists.

Among the artists contributing works to the auction are Susie Yonkers, Larry Richardson, Beth Parker, Ann Wall, Neely Wall, Pat Finney, David Smith, Leo Adames, Jim Dieher, Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun, Lori Gilmore, Annalee Parker, Peggy Bonnington, Jackie Lewis, Rochelle Wasserman, Kris Lee, Leah Foote, Ruth Sisson, Steve Tyrell, Terry Waggoner, Beverly Parker, Jamie Moore, Rebecca Aldred, D. C. Thomas, Tony Centonzi, Kay Drew, Yvonne Wheeler, Tracy Bettencourt, Joe McLain, Ivan Colon, and Kirsten Twyman, and Cyndi McGrail of River City Clay.

“Arts for Hearts demonstrates how art can enrich lives and strengthen our community,” said Arts for Hearts director, Barb Kane. “Every ticket purchased and every auction bid helps us continue bringing free art experiences to people who might not otherwise have access to them.”

Tickets are $50.00 per person, with all proceeds directly supporting Arts for Hearts programming.

The Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council encourages community members, art lovers, and supporters of local nonprofits to attend this memorable evening of creativity, generosity, and celebration.