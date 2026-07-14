Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Yorktown Road Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and road closures on Yorktown Road on Wednesday, July 15th, 2026, at 8:00am for water valve replacement.
Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.
The following roads will be affected by the water outage during the work
- Yorktown Road from Lexington Drive to East Bel Air Boulevard
- Concord Drive from East Bel Air Boulevard to Yorktown Road
- Gettysburg Street
- Donelson Drive from East Bel Air Boulevard to Yorktown Road
- Lexington Drive from East Bel Air Boulevard to Yorktown Road
The following roads will be closed during the work
- Yorktown Road from East Bel Air Boulevard to Donelson Drive. Traffic will be detoured to Yorktown Road and East Bel Air Boulevard.
- Concord Drive from Gettysburg Road to Yorktown Road. Traffic will be detoured to Concord Drive and Yorktown Road
The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and roads reopened by approximately 4:00pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com