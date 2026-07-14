Clarksville Obituary: U Jin Horseman

Clarksville, TN – U Jin Horseman, a cherished wife, mother, homemaker, and devoted servant of her faith, passed away peacefully at her home in Clarksville on July 12th, 2026. She was surrounded and comforted by her family in her final moments.

Born on September 11th, 1943, in South Korea, U Jin’s life was marked by grace, warmth, and unwavering dedication to those she loved and served. Her early years in South Korea instilled in her a deep sense of connection to her heritage, which she carried with pride throughout her life.

After coming to the United States, U Jin worked as a seamstress, bringing her remarkable talents and attention to detail into every stitch. Yet, her vocation was much more than her profession; it was in the role of homemaker, wife, and mother that U Jin truly flourished.

U Jin was the embodiment of steadfast love and selfless devotion to her family and friends. Her household was filled with kindness, wisdom, and the comforting presence that only she could provide. Those who knew her recognized her as someone who put the needs of others before her own, believing wholeheartedly in the power of nurturing and supporting those she held dear.

Her faith was central to her life and being. U Jin’s support and commitment to her church family was unwavering, and serving her Lord Jesus brought her immense joy and fulfillment. She was a Senior Deaconess at New Eden Korean American Presbyterian Church, where her leadership, compassion, and generosity inspired all who worshipped alongside her.

She led by example—through kind gesture both seen and unseen—leaving a legacy of spiritual guidance and heartfelt service that will continue to resonate with all who knew her. U Jin’s life was one of quiet strength and profound humility. While her pursuits may have often been behind the scenes, the impact of her presence was felt by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Survivors include step children, Jammie Horseman, Darryl Horseman (Dorothy), and Randy Horseman, and Janice Bowers (Greg), grandchildren, Dustin Jones, Danielle Horseman, Randy Horseman, Jr., Samantha Guest (Matt), Joey Bowers, Natasha Dial, and Ben Kail (Krystal); and great grandchildren, Nichelle Gray, Lucian, Cleo, Timmy, Dustin, Gracie, Macy, Brinley, Larry Allen, Savannah, Hera, and Ozzy.

Preceding her in death are her first husband, Wendell Render, second husband, Harold Horseman; step daughter, Sandy Dial, and grandchildren, Michael Dial, and Justin Kail.

U Jin’s family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 15th, 2026, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Thursday, July 16th, 2026, from 10:00am to 11:00am. Both visitations will take place at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

A Celebration of Life service will begin Thursday, July 16th, at 11:00am, at the funeral home chapel with Pastors Jason Ashley and John Lim officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery, Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

U Jin Horseman’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her and who were touched by her kindness, faith, and unwavering commitment to service.