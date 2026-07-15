Clarksville Obituary: David Wayne Smith

Clarksville, TN – CSM (Ret) David Wayne Smith, age 79 of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at his home.
David was born on May 20th, 1947, in Lauderdale County, Alabama, to the late Robert Clifford Smith and Martha Hearn Smith. He proudly served his country in the United States Army for 27 ½ years, retiring with the rank of Command Sergeant Major. During his distinguished military career, he courageously served in the Vietnam War.
Following his retirement from the Army, David enjoyed spending time doing what he loved most. He was an avid fisherman who found peace and joy on the water.
David is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Sharon Smith, as well as his sons; Brian Jason Brantzeg (Pam), and Todd Smith, daughter; Melissa Smith, grandchildren; Brianna, Lisa, Carter, Aaron and Nathan, as well as his siblings; Howard, Sherry and Vicky.
No services are planned at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.navefuneralhomes.com
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About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com