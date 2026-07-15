Clarksville Obituary: David Wayne Smith

Clarksville, TN – CSM (Ret) David Wayne Smith, age 79 of Clarksville, TN passed away on Saturday, July 11th, 2026, at his home.

David was born on May 20th, 1947, in Lauderdale County, Alabama, to the late Robert Clifford Smith and Martha Hearn Smith. He proudly served his country in the United States Army for 27 ½ years, retiring with the rank of Command Sergeant Major. During his distinguished military career, he courageously served in the Vietnam War.

Following his retirement from the Army, David enjoyed spending time doing what he loved most. He was an avid fisherman who found peace and joy on the water.

David is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Sharon Smith, as well as his sons; Brian Jason Brantzeg (Pam), and Todd Smith, daughter; Melissa Smith, grandchildren; Brianna, Lisa, Carter, Aaron and Nathan, as well as his siblings; Howard, Sherry and Vicky.

No services are planned at this time.

Online condolences may be left at www.navefuneralhomes.com

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