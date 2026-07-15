Clarksville Obituary: Rowena Sue Espinoza

Clarksville, TN – Rowena Sue Espinoza, born April 16th, 1938, in Little Rock, Arkansas, passed away peacefully at home on July 12th, 2026. Her journey of 88 years was defined by warmth, resilience, and a deep well of love for both her family and the world around her.

Rowena was the cherished wife of the late Richard Espinoza and the devoted daughter of the late Ruby Froman. Together with Richard, she built a home filled with care and gentle strength. She leaves behind a beloved son, Richard Espinoza, and a daughter-in-law, Joyce Espinoza, who were steadfast companions and sources of joy throughout her life. Her legacy continues through her granddaughters, Samantha Espinoza and Heather Howell (David), whose lives she enriched immeasurably with her guidance, affection, and enduring support.

Those who knew Rowena remember her as a woman with an abiding love for the simple pleasures of life: tending to flowers, immersing herself in the peace of the outdoors, and drawing inspiration from the words of the Bible. Chloe the cat, a constant and loyal companion, brought her comfort and joy in her later years. These passions were not merely hobbies; they were a reflection of Rowena’s gentle spirit and her profound appreciation for the beauty and tranquility in everyday moments.

Her family and all whose lives she touched will remember Rowena’s kindness, patience, and unwavering faith. She offered steady counsel and compassionate attention to those close to her, nurturing bonds that will remain strong even in her absence.

Rowena Sue Espinoza’s memory will be treasured always—her love, her wisdom, and her gentle presence a guiding star for her family and friends as they move forward.