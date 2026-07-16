Clarksville Obituary: Billie Ann Smith

Clarksville, TN – Billie Ann Smith, age 89, of Clarksville, TN, passed peacefully on July 13th, 2026, at Clarksville Vanderbilt Hospital. She was born on September 13th, 1936, in Waverly, N to Oscar D and Mary Laverne Lewis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Waddell Smith, and her son, James Walter Smith.
Billie leaves behind her children Donna Davis (Mike) and Alan Smith as well as her grandchildren Josh Davis (April), Jordan Davis (Megan), Jenna Browder, Jamie Pruitt (Craig), Sephanie Feuring (Roy), and Haley Friam (Adrian). She was also blessed to have 15 great-grandchildren.
She was a member of First Baptist Church St. Bethlehem. Billie loved her church dearly and taught a Sunday School class with some very special women. Missions was a top priority for Billie, and she made a point to donate to the Missions works of her church and the Lottie Moon Christmas offering.
She found great value in visiting the elderly of the church who she loved dearly. She enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors with her husband before he passed, especially camping and fishing. She worked as a nurse and loved providing care for people until she retired.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service held on Friday, July 17th, 2026, at 10:00am McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Robertson, and Pastor Jeff Burris officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Josh Davis, Jordan Davis, Kaebren Davis, Mike Davis, Cole Pruitt, Alan Smith, and Jackson Davis.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Lottie Moon Christmas Offering in care of First Baptist Church St. Bethlehem, 2232 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Clarksville, TN, 37040.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com