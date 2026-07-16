Clarksville Obituary: Billie Ann Smith

Clarksville, TN – Billie Ann Smith, age 89, of Clarksville, TN, passed peacefully on July 13th, 2026, at Clarksville Vanderbilt Hospital. She was born on September 13th, 1936, in Waverly, N to Oscar D and Mary Laverne Lewis.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Waddell Smith, and her son, James Walter Smith.

Billie leaves behind her children Donna Davis (Mike) and Alan Smith as well as her grandchildren Josh Davis (April), Jordan Davis (Megan), Jenna Browder, Jamie Pruitt (Craig), Sephanie Feuring (Roy), and Haley Friam (Adrian). She was also blessed to have 15 great-grandchildren.

She was a member of First Baptist Church St. Bethlehem. Billie loved her church dearly and taught a Sunday School class with some very special women. Missions was a top priority for Billie, and she made a point to donate to the Missions works of her church and the Lottie Moon Christmas offering.

She found great value in visiting the elderly of the church who she loved dearly. She enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors with her husband before he passed, especially camping and fishing. She worked as a nurse and loved providing care for people until she retired.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service held on Friday, July 17th, 2026, at 10:00am McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Robertson, and Pastor Jeff Burris officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Josh Davis, Jordan Davis, Kaebren Davis, Mike Davis, Cole Pruitt, Alan Smith, and Jackson Davis.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Lottie Moon Christmas Offering in care of First Baptist Church St. Bethlehem, 2232 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Clarksville, TN, 37040.