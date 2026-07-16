Clarksville Obituary: James Edward Watts

Clarksville, TN – James Edward Watts, 80, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was born on November 27th, 1945 in Birmingham, Alabama where he spent his childhood on the family farm. He passed away on July 14th, 2026.
In his late teens, he moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where he met his wife, Gloria at the age of 18. They married and were blessed with 2 sons.
Jim was introduced to the jewelry business in his 20s. In 1975, he moved his family to Tupelo, Mississippi, to manage Riley’s Jewelry Store in downtown Tupelo. From 1989 to 1991, he owned and operated his own jewelry store. Afterward, he and his wife traveled across the United States in an RV, selling jewelry wholesale. He retired in 2006 and settled in Clarksville, Tennessee, where he enjoyed fishing in his pond, working in his shop, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Jim spent his later years at The Waterford, where he became known as the “House Ambassador” because he greeted everyone who came to visit and was always willing to help fellow residents whenever needed. He faithfully attended Sunday church services at The Waterford and enjoyed singing old hymns and songs from his youth. Jim also loved to whistle.
Jim was a generous, kind, and loving man to everyone he met. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gloria Jean Watts; his mother, Hazel Howington Watts; and his father, Luther Edward Watts.
Jim is survived by his children: Brian (Tonya) Watts and Kenneth (Carol) Watts and grandchildren, Luke Watts, Sydney Watts, and Harrison Watts.
A private family burial will take place in Sango Cemetery.
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