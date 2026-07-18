TDOT Weekly Construction Report: Weekly Lane Closures, Road Work Across Montgomery County, Middle Tennessee Starting July 19th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Motorists traveling in Montgomery County and neighboring Middle Tennessee counties should prepare for lane closures, shoulder closures, flagging operations, and nighttime construction activity during the week.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reports a variety of utility installations, roadway improvements, resurfacing projects, bridge work, and maintenance operations that may cause traffic delays. Drivers are encouraged to reduce speed in work zones, watch for workers and equipment, and allow extra travel time.

Montgomery County

On State Route 12, crews will conduct underground fiber boring installations along the east shoulder between log miles 22 and 23 from 9:00am until 3:00pm, Monday, July 20th, through Friday, July 24th.

Construction continues on State Route 13 (Wilma Rudolph Boulevard), where single-lane closures in both directions will remain in place around the clock from Sunday, July 19th, through Saturday, July 25th, as crews continue the Wilma Rudolph intersection improvement project.

Motorists using State Route 149 should expect westbound single-lane closures beginning at 6:00am, Monday through Thursday, July 20th-23rd, while crews install a City of Erin water line.

Along State Route 236, shoulder closures will be in effect from 9:00am until 3:00pm, Monday through Friday, July 20th-24th, for underground fiber installation between log miles 0-2 and 1-3.

Drivers traveling on State Route 237 should expect flagging operations from 9:00am until 3:00pm, Monday through Thursday, July 20th-23rd, as utility crews perform overhead wiring upgrades.

On State Route 48, north shoulder closures will be in place from 9:00am until 3:00pm, Monday through Friday, July 20th-24th, for underground fiber boring operations near log mile 11.

Cheatham County

Bridge inspection work will create mobile operations on Interstate 40 between mile markers 183 and 192 from 9:00am until 3:00pm on Monday and Tuesday, July 20th-21st.

Crack sealing operations on State Route 249 will require lane shifts in both directions from 9:00am until 3:00pm, Thursday through Saturday, July 23rd-25th.

Davidson County

Nighttime resurfacing on Interstate 24 between mile markers 32 and 40 will require multiple lane closures in both directions from 8:00pm until 5:00am, Sunday through Friday, July 19th-24th.

Additional work on I-24 includes eastbound soil coring between mile markers 40 and 44 on Thursday night, July 23rd, and LED streetlight conversions near mile marker 52 Monday and Tuesday nights.

On Interstate 40, crews will perform nighttime milling and paving between mile markers 208 and 210 from Sunday through Friday nights. Additional lane closures will occur for LED streetlight conversions, wall-pack lighting upgrades near SR-255, vegetation control for Intelligent Transportation Systems equipment, and soil coring operations throughout the week.

Travelers on Interstate 65 should expect nighttime lane closures for LED streetlight conversions near mile markers 77 and 90 Monday through Thursday nights. Mobile roadway striping operations between mile markers 89 and 91 will continue nightly from Sunday through Saturday.

Multiple paving projects continue across Nashville, including nighttime work on State Route 1, State Route 12 (Rosa Parks Boulevard), State Route 155 (Thompson Lane), and State Route 254, where bridge closures and paving operations remain ongoing.

Additional utility work includes CCTV sewer inspections on State Route 112, casting adjustments for paving on State Route 155, and bridge demolition and footing excavation on State Route 174.

Dickson County

Nighttime paving operations with ramp closures are scheduled on Interstate 40 between mile markers 152-153 on Wednesday night and mile markers 176-180 on Thursday night.

Crack sealing operations on State Route 1 will require daytime flagging operations Friday and Saturday along two separate sections of the highway.

On State Route 46, crews will conduct coring and Falling Weight Deflectometer (FWD) testing on Monday night with flagging operations.

Single-lane closures are also planned on State Route 47 on Monday and Tuesday for aerial fiber installation.

Humphreys County

Crack sealing operations on State Route 13 will require daytime flagging operations Sunday through Tuesday.

Utility crews will conduct aerial, trench, and underground fiber installations on State Route 13 Monday through Friday, resulting in single-lane closures between log miles 25 and 28.

Additional crack sealing work on State Route 231 will require daytime flagging operations from Wednesday through Saturday.

Robertson County

A sinkhole repair project on State Route 49 will require multiple lane closures and a roadway closure from 9:00am until 3:00pm on Monday, July 20th.

Stewart County

Powerline vegetation management along State Route 49 will require single-lane closures from 9:00am until 3:00pm, Monday through Friday, July 20th-24th.

Motorists are reminded to use caution in all work zones, obey posted speed limits, and be alert for changing traffic patterns and construction personnel. TDOT also encourages drivers to check road conditions before traveling and allow additional time when passing through active construction areas.