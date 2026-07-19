Clarksville Obituary: Lyndia Palmer

Clarksville, TN – Lyndia Palmer, age 79, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on July 17th, 2026, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, surrounded by her loving family.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, July 21st, 2026, at 4:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The Palmer family will receive friends from 2:00pm until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

Lyndia was born on April 24th, 1947, in Vallejo, California, to the late Winfred Kesler and Robbie Smith Kesler. She was a faithful Christian and attended New Providence United Methodist Church. She was a proud graduate of Clarksville High School and Austin Peay State University, where she used her education to teach for many years in the Fort Campbell School System. She also took pride in serving as the former President of the Teachers Association.

She enjoyed traveling, with many of her adventures taking her oceanside on numerous cruises. Her favorite of all her travels was to Bethlehem, Israel, where she enjoyed visiting the Holy Land and the Jordan River. She lovingly shared many stories of her travels, including her time in the Galápagos Islands and the sea lions she saw along the way.

She also had a passion for the arts and looked forward to attending a variety of performances, faithfully supporting productions at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

In her later years she worked as a tax professional and took pride in being an entrepreneur as she owned and operated Plamer Tax Service for many years.

She was an avid quilter who enjoyed making crafts for family and friends. She will be remembered for her unwavering faith, kind heart, creative spirit, and the love she so freely gave to everyone, fortunate enough to know her.

She is survived by her son; Lee Wallace (Tammy), daughter; Martha Wallace, granddaughters; Holly Cox (Ben) and their son Matthew Cox, and Tamra Jenkins (Jason) and their son Jacob Jenkins as well as her loving sister Debora Mosley.

Family and friends are to serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be made at www.navefuneralhomes.com

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