Clarksville Obituary: Lyndia Palmer

Clarksville, TN – Lyndia Palmer, age 79, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on July 17th, 2026, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, surrounded by her loving family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, July 21st, 2026, at 4:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. The Palmer family will receive friends from 2:00pm until the hour of the service at the funeral home.
Lyndia was born on April 24th, 1947, in Vallejo, California, to the late Winfred Kesler and Robbie Smith Kesler. She was a faithful Christian and attended New Providence United Methodist Church. She was a proud graduate of Clarksville High School and Austin Peay State University, where she used her education to teach for many years in the Fort Campbell School System. She also took pride in serving as the former President of the Teachers Association.
She enjoyed traveling, with many of her adventures taking her oceanside on numerous cruises. Her favorite of all her travels was to Bethlehem, Israel, where she enjoyed visiting the Holy Land and the Jordan River. She lovingly shared many stories of her travels, including her time in the Galápagos Islands and the sea lions she saw along the way.
She also had a passion for the arts and looked forward to attending a variety of performances, faithfully supporting productions at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.
In her later years she worked as a tax professional and took pride in being an entrepreneur as she owned and operated Plamer Tax Service for many years.
She was an avid quilter who enjoyed making crafts for family and friends. She will be remembered for her unwavering faith, kind heart, creative spirit, and the love she so freely gave to everyone, fortunate enough to know her.
She is survived by her son; Lee Wallace (Tammy), daughter; Martha Wallace, granddaughters; Holly Cox (Ben) and their son Matthew Cox, and Tamra Jenkins (Jason) and their son Jacob Jenkins as well as her loving sister Debora Mosley.
Family and friends are to serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be made at www.navefuneralhomes.com
To plant a memorial tree in memory, please visit our tree store.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com