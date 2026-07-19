Clarksville Obituary: “PJ” Penny Joa Maynard

Clarksville, TN – “PJ” Penny Joa Maynard, age 52, of Clarksville, TN, passed away unexpectedly in her home on July 16th, 2026.
Penny was born on October 8th 1973, in Nashville TN to the late Jerry Adcock and Marie Moon Adcock. She took pride in her current profession as a business owner and executive in the Maynard family business. One of her biggest joys in life was helping people and she loved supporting the Austin Peay State University SOS food pantry. She was a faithful Christian who had been raised in the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her devoted husband; Joe Maynard, as well as her adoring grandchildren; Joe C Maynard Jr, Haylee Maynard, Shelby Maynard, and her beloved niece; Kathryn Dinsmore.
PJ’s family is to celebrate her life privately at a later date.
Her passions were service and giving, traits that directed her and her husband Joe in their support of Austin Peay State University.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made in her honor to the Austin Peay State University Penny Maynard Scholarship. PO Box 4417, Clarksville, TN 37044. Please make checks payable to APSU Foundation with memo in memory of Penny Maynard.
www.givetoapsu.com/maynardfund
Condolences can be made out online to navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com