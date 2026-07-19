Clarksville Obituary: “PJ” Penny Joa Maynard

Clarksville, TN – “PJ” Penny Joa Maynard, age 52, of Clarksville, TN, passed away unexpectedly in her home on July 16th, 2026.

Penny was born on October 8th 1973, in Nashville TN to the late Jerry Adcock and Marie Moon Adcock. She took pride in her current profession as a business owner and executive in the Maynard family business. One of her biggest joys in life was helping people and she loved supporting the Austin Peay State University SOS food pantry. She was a faithful Christian who had been raised in the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her devoted husband; Joe Maynard, as well as her adoring grandchildren; Joe C Maynard Jr, Haylee Maynard, Shelby Maynard, and her beloved niece; Kathryn Dinsmore.

PJ’s family is to celebrate her life privately at a later date.

Her passions were service and giving, traits that directed her and her husband Joe in their support of Austin Peay State University.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made in her honor to the Austin Peay State University Penny Maynard Scholarship. PO Box 4417, Clarksville, TN 37044. Please make checks payable to APSU Foundation with memo in memory of Penny Maynard.

www.givetoapsu.com/maynardfund

Condolences can be made out online to navefuneralhomes.com