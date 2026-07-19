Flash Flood Warning Issued for Eastern Montgomery County, Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville has issued a Flash Flood Warning for eastern Montgomery County, including the City of Clarksville, as heavy thunderstorms continue to move across the area Sunday evening.

The warning is in effect until 8:15pm CT.

According to the National Weather Service, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing torrential rainfall across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen, with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible through the evening.

The excessive rainfall is expected to result in flash flooding, particularly in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

Flooding may impact small creeks and streams, urban streets, highways, intersections, and underpasses, making travel dangerous. Residents are urged to use extreme caution and avoid driving through flooded roadways.

The National Weather Service reminds motorists, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” Most flood-related fatalities occur in vehicles when drivers attempt to cross water-covered roads. Just a small amount of moving water can carry away a vehicle, and road conditions beneath floodwaters may be impossible to see.

Residents in Clarksville and eastern Montgomery County should closely monitor weather conditions, remain alert for rapidly rising water, and be prepared to move to higher ground if flooding develops in their area.

Stay tuned to Clarksville Online for the latest weather updates and additional information as it becomes available.