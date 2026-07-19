Leatherwood Distillery Opens New Clarksville Location with Craft Cocktails, Live Music and Local Flavor

Clarksville, TN – Leatherwood Distillery’s Andy Lang started in Pleasant View in 2017. Recently, he and his partners opened a purpose-built facility in the heart of Downtown Clarksville.

“We were in Pleasant View for six years, moved to Progress Drive for two years, and now we’re here,” Lang said. “In the beginning, we just sold flavored rums. We had to make hand sanitizer during the pandemic. A battery blew up in my toolbox one night and started a fire. A barrel of hand sanitizer blew up, then put the fire out and covered all the barrels – it’s a fireproof gel, kind of a miracle.”

Lang’s partners now include Joe Maynard, Brian Lafond, and Laurel Harris. The new facility has a warming kitchen, so they can provide light food, but for big events, they can bring in food from Shelby’s Trio. The Distillery’s capacity is about 150 people.

“The distilling area is on the lower floor,” Lang said. “We have Bourbon, rye, and Tennessee straight whiskey. We also have some flavored rums – elderberry, peach, apple pie, and a jalapeño lemon rum. We also do some private labels; we do the 160th label. 30% of the profit goes to their foundation.

“Our liquor manufacturer’s license in Tennessee means we can sell by the drink and by the bottle. Our goal is to keep this place full, keep the live music coming, and maybe do some karaoke events. Production-wise, we want to expand our distribution. We want to go beyond just middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.”

There was a full band for the opening. They will be featuring local musicians on Fridays and Saturdays. Leatherwood is closed Mondays and Tuesdays, open 3:00pm- 9:00pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and open earlier and closing later on Fridays and Saturdays. Lang says to keep an eye out for activities and specials tied to F&M Bank Arena events.

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