Nashville Sounds Shut Out Norfolk Tides 4-0

Nashville, TN – Nashville Sounds snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-0 shutout to close out the series against the Norfolk Tides on Sunday night at First Horizon Park. Coleman Crow tossed his second quality start of the season to help Nashville earn its sixth shutout win of the year.

The Brewers no. 23-rated prospect allowed one hit over his six scoreless innings for his seventh career start of 6+ IP without allowing an earned run.

Unlike the last two nights, Tyler Black wasted little time extending his on-base and hitting streaks. A one-out RBI triple put the Brewskis on the board first for the third straight game and pushed his hitting streak to 10 straight games and his on-base streak to 24. He also recorded the team’s second hit of the game with a leadoff single in the bottom of the fourth to record his eighth multi-hit game of the season.

Crow surrendered a leadoff single on the first pitch of the game before rattling off six scoreless innings on just the one hit allowed, with six strikeouts and pitched around a pair of walks. It was the first time he had gone 6.0 IP since his second start of the season on April 3 and his longest outing since working 5.0 IP on May 15 on the road with the Brewers against Minnesota.

Jacob Hurtubise bunted his way aboard for Nashville’s third hit of the game in the bottom of the sixth and pushed Eduardo Garcia into scoring position after drawing a walk to start the frame. After Black grounded into a force out and swiped second, Nashville left two stranded in scoring position to end the threat. Crow’s start came to an end with Cameron Wagoner making his Triple-A debut as he took over on the mound in the top of the seventh.

It was the second quality start of the season for Crow and the 18th of his minor league career. Wagoner worked a 1-2-3 frame in his first Triple-A appearance, striking out Luis Vazquez to start his Nashville tenure.

Jeferson Quero started a three-run bottom of the seventh with a leadoff single off Hans Crouse. Following a Brock Wilken walk, Darrien Miller laid down another bunt that Crouse fielded and threw into left field, allowing two runs to score and Miller to reach third on the two-base throwing error. Freddy Zamora made it hurt more with a RBI single, pushing the Brewskis lead to 4-0 before Crouse could escape the inning.

Wagoner’s maiden voyage in Triple-A lasted just one inning, with Gerson Garabito taking over in the top of the eighth. The right-hander made it seven straight Norfolk batters retired as he worked the second straight 1-2-3 inning on the mound for Nashville.

Ethan Murray, who entered as a pinch runner for Quero, singled in his first plate appearance in the bottom of the eighth but was left stranded along with Wilken after drawing his second walk of the night. The Tides singled off Garabito to begin the top of the ninth and bring an end to the run of consecutive batters retired.

A sac bunt, fly out, and strikeout followed as Nashville secured the shutout win as crow earned his fifth win of the season with Nashville and first since May 7th on the road in Louisville.

Nashville will head to Texas for an Interleague matchup with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Triple-A, Houston Astros) for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday night.