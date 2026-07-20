Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Water Outage, Lane Closures planned for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and lane closures on Tuesday, July 21st, 2026, at 10:00pm on the 3047-3090 section of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard for water valve replacement.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

Lane restrictions during the water valve replacement are as follows:

Northbound lane from 3089 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard through the intersection of Holiday Drive will be shifted to the center lane

Southbound lane, from the midpoint of the off-ramp at Exit Four to 3080 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, will be shifted to the center lane

110 Westfield Court to the intersection of William Rudolph Boulevard will be shifted to the center lane

Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the lanes reopened by approximately 6:00am Wednesday, July 22nd.