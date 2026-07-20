Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Water Outage, Lane Closures planned for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and lane closures on Tuesday, July 21st, 2026, at 10:00pm on the 3047-3090 section of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard for water valve replacement.
Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.
Lane restrictions during the water valve replacement are as follows:
- Northbound lane from 3089 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard through the intersection of Holiday Drive will be shifted to the center lane
- Southbound lane, from the midpoint of the off-ramp at Exit Four to 3080 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, will be shifted to the center lane
- 110 Westfield Court to the intersection of William Rudolph Boulevard will be shifted to the center lane
Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.
The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the lanes reopened by approximately 6:00am Wednesday, July 22nd.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com