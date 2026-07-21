Clarksville Obituary: Reba Maloye Vogelsang

Clarksville, TN – Reba Maloye Vogelsang, age 68 of Cunningham, TN, passed away on July 18th, 2026.

Celebration of Life will be held 11:00am Friday, July 24th, 2026, at Marion United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Marion United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive from 4:00pm-7:00pm Thursday, July 23rd, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home, and again from 10:00am until the hour of the service at the church.

Reba was born on September 24th, 1957; daughter of the late Ben and Cleo Sensing. She graduated from Montgomery Central High School, member of Marion United Methodist Church; she loved the Lord, spending time with her family and crafting in her spare time.

In addition to her parents his was preceded in death by her husband Charles “Chuck” Vogelsang and two grandchildren, Jordan and Quincy Black.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Jeffrey Vogelsang, Carla (Daniel) Bustard, and Stephanie Black; grandchildren, Cameron (Kristan) Al-Abiudi, Charles (Madison) Al-Abiudi, Tianna Black, Bethany Vogelsang; one great granddaughter, Loralei and one on the way, Braxton; and brother, Wade (Kathy) Sensing.

Family and friends will serve at pallbearers.

Condolences may be made online at www.navefuneralhomes.com