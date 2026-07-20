Clarksville Pets of the Week for July 20th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of July 20th, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Remmy ( Blk/White) & Wes ( Red/white) are adult male Cattle Dog mixes. They are fully vetted and neutered so they can go home the same day. They aren’t bonded so they can go to separate homes. They need a fenced in yard and lots of activities to keep them busy. This is a very active breed. Come see them and take them out in the yard. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Whisper is an adult female American Staffordshire Terrier. She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. Come visit with her in the yard.

Checks is a young male Labrador Retriever. He has been fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his forever home. He will be an excellent jogging, hiking or adventure buddy. Come spend time with him out in the play yard.

Chica is a young female Pit Bull terrier. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her new family. Come take her out in the yard and see what a delight she is and what a great addition she would make to your family.

Banshee is a young male domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted and litter trained and will be neutered before heading to his forever home. He can be seen in the cat room.

Emily is a young female domestic longhair. She is fully vetted, spayed so she can go home the same day and litter trained. Emily’s family must be committed to her grooming to prevent matting. She takes a moment to settle in and feel comfortable and is just a delight! She can be seen in the cat room.

Bellow is a male domestic shorthair kitten. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered upon adoption. Bellow can be seen in the cat room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville). *Come visit them at their new facility*.

For more information, call 931.648.5750, or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Taylor & Bella are a beautiful pair of Domestic Long Hair sisters. Fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. They are loving and can be playful and need a home with no children or dogs please. They are fine with other kitties. Bella is the more shy one of the two and likes to have another kitty buddy close by while Taylor is a bit more outgoing but doesn’t care to be picked up but will come to you when she is ready.

These sweeties are a wonderful pair, more mature so no chewing or shredding and just want to enjoy their days, playing and relaxing. They will entertain themselves!

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

* Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Apollo is a beautiful 16 month old male Ginger domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Apollo loves being an inside/outside boy but he does come in for affection and attention and spends the night indoors.

*Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931-305-8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a 4 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. This boy has so much love and energy and would benefit from a very active home. He has been working with trainers to help him gain a solid foundation for his success. Lots of adventures, hikes, room to run and plenty of love are just what he needs.

He is very energetic and needs to be the only dog in the home and no children and no cats please. He needs a strong committed person/family to keep him on his training and to get him exercise and mental stimulation. Drako deserves his own loving family.

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Drako has been waiting for over 4 years for someone to recognize the beauty and loyalty in him and make him a part of their family. There is absolutely nothing wrong with him other than his exuberant love of life and just being happy to see people and we know the perfect person is out there for him! He deserves this! He will make a fantastic companion.If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Copernicus is a 10 year old senior male Border Collie mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He knows many basic commands and is also kennel trained. Copernicus loves nothing more than curling up on a comfy couch and enjoying his quiet time. He does need a very calm environment as he doesn’t do well with any kind of chaotic environment.

He could be fine with older children who understand his needs and get along with some dogs, but meet and greet are mandatory with other pets. He has been around cats as well and he’s not very bothered by them. Please don’t let his age fool you, Copernicus still has a lot of life left in him and is hoping to find his forever home soon. He will be a fantastic companion!

Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed. Ayer is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Diesel is a handsome 5 year old, 14 pound male Miniature Pinscher. Fully vetted, microchipped, neutered and house/kennel trained. Diesel is good with other dogs, needs children 10 and over and no cats please. He has been patiently waiting for his forever family.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Bree is an 8 week old female Lynx point Siamese. She is vetted with age-appropriate vaccinations, will be spayed and microchipped, and is litter trained. Bree has lovely blue eyes and a very playful spirit. She is very curious, loves to explore and play with the other kitties. She must be in a home with either other kittie buddies or a calm adult cat. She can play hard then curl up after her busy day.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Scooby is a 2 year old male Rhodesian Ridgeback mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, weighs roughly 75 pounds and house/kennel trained. Scooby has been fine with children but no dogs or cats please. He is food motivated and loves his “Scooby snacks” (cheese) which can make his continued training easy. He is a loving, funny, sweet boy looking for his forever family.

For an application/more information: www.mikaelasuttmotel.org/scooby or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Baloo is a young male Black Labrador/Hound mix. He is fully vetted, will be neutered and is house trained. Baloo is very comical, clumsy and full of love, pure joy and excitement. He needs a no cat home please and is selective of his dog friends. Meet and greets are mandatory if other pets are in the home.

He is still a youngster, so he can benefit from continued training. Loves his leash but can get very excited. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application, and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a 2 year old male labrador retriever. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is great with other calm, non dominant/non aggressive dogs and good with kids but still has a lot of young dog energy so he would need to be carefully supervised around toddlers. No cats please.

He has had basic training and is just a delight to be around. Storm will be perfect for a single person who can devote plenty of time to him or at least a very active family committed to including him in all hiking, jogging and swimming activities.

Let’s be honest here, he is definitely NOT a “leave alone in the backyard” type of guy. He bonds strongly with his people and must be part of the family. This sweet boy has so much love to give and will be a wonderful addition.

For more information, call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Doug is an 8 year old Yorkie/Papillon mix. He is vetted, neutered and house trained. Doug is fine with only small male dogs, seems fine with cats and does great with large and small female dogs. He isn’t very comfortable with young children but could do well with children 10 or older who can understand and respect his space. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Sally is a 10 week old female medium hair kitten. Fully vetted with age appropriate vaccinations, spayed and litter trained. She is good with other kitties and calm, cat savvy dogs. She will need a family that will be dedicated to her grooming as she will be a medium length coat.

Applications are at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header For more information they can be found on FaceBook Saving Kittens Sanctuary and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com