Roxy Regional Theatre School of the Arts Adds New Fall Classes

Clarksville, TN – After having one semester of the Roxy Regional Theatre’s School of the Arts under our belts at our temporary home on Public Square, and due to space constraints and many other challenges we have come face-to-face with in our new space, we have found the need to switch up our youth acting program to be able to better serve our students and aspiring artists.

Starting this fall, we will be offering three different classes! Class sizes will be smaller than in the past to provide more instructor focus among all students, space for students to move about without worry of stepping on toes, available audience space for end of semester showcases, and more!

In addition to our two standard classes for ages 8 to 12 and ages 13 to 18, we are now offering an Apprentice Class, capped at 20 students, which will allow for a more focused and disciplined experience for those students ages 8 to 18 who are contemplating continuing their passion for the arts beyond their formal education. This class will be more rigorous than our traditional School of the Arts classes, and admission will only be granted through an audition process (though admission is not guaranteed).

Auditions for this fall’s Apprentice Class will be held at 114 Public Square on Saturday, August 1st, from 1:00pm to 5:00pm. For an audition slot, please email casting@roxyregionaltheatre.org no later than 5:00pm on Friday, July 31st, and you will receive a response with an audition time.

For the audition, students should prepare two contrasting monologues, each no longer than one minute in length. Notification emails as to whether admission to the Apprentice Class has been granted will be sent out no later than Sunday, August 2nd. If admission is granted, your email will include a registration link for the class. If you accept your slot in the Apprentice Class, you will not be able to register for either of the other two classes to allow opportunities for as many students as possible.

The Fall 2026 semester of the School of the Arts runs August 15th through December 12th. Our standard School of the Arts classes are divided into two age groups, each capped at 15 students, where students learn various acting, singing and dance techniques, culminating in a showcase on the final day.

Classes for ages 8 to 12 meet on Saturdays from 9:00am to 10:00am. Classes for ages 13 to 18 meet on Saturdays from 10:15am to 11:15am. The Apprentice Class meets on Saturdays from 11:30am to 12:30pm.

Please note: Classes will not meet October 17th and November 28th. Tuition is $75.00/month. Registration for the Fall 2026 semester of the School of the Arts opens Monday, August 3rd, and is first-come, first-served. With limited slots available, we expect the classes to fill up quickly, so we strongly encourage early registration!

Learn More about the SCHOOL OF THE ARTS

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. During construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, the theatre is temporarily located at 114 Public Square in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.