City Forum Reveals Exciting Expansion Plans at Clarksville Chamber Business After Hours Event

Clarksville, TN – Carlie Moseley. Sales and Events Manager of project 2231, which includes City Forum, Varsity Pins, Acme Athletics, and Miss Lucille’s Cafe, was proud to welcome Chamber members to Varsity Pins for the May Chamber Business after Hours.

“Today, we’re hosting the chamber, and it’s a great way to kick off the Memorial Day weekend,” Moseley said. “We’re hosting this time at Varsity pins. Business after Hours helps me get in contact with all these businesses. It helps me put faces to names. There are so many people I’ve e-mailed and talked with on the phone, but haven’t had a chance to meet in person. It’s also a great way for people new to the community, who either work for a local business or are establishing one, to make some connections.”

Varsity Pins has become one of their most popular venues. “During the holidays, our duck pin lanes stay booked up from October on,” Moseley said. “Dock 17 is now turning into a permanent event space that will connect to City Forum. We’ve got space for businesses with up to 200 people who want to host a catered event in the City Forum and have a private area. That space will have a bar, catering, and everything they need.”

City Forum recently added an indoor drop tower and a roller coaster, as well as a children’s play-safe area. Long-term, the family is working on finishing out Acme Athletics, which will turn into an athletic center with fitness and an open concept gym, salt water baths, infrared saunas, and all sorts of great things.

They are also working on connecting Miss Lucille’s to the rest of the complex, so you can park at the cafe and get to everything within the complex.

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