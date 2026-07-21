Clarksville Obituary: Lawrence N. Koontz

Clarksville, TN – Lawrence N. Koontz, affectionately known as “Pop,” passed away at the age of 92. Born on July 7th, 1934, in Keyser, West Virginia, Lawrence was the beloved son of the late Lawson Koontz and Albert and Eula Wertman.

A proud American patriot, Lawrence honorably served his country in the United States Army, retiring with the rank of First Sergeant after faithfully serving during both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. His military career reflected his unwavering dedication, discipline, and love for his country.

Following his military service, Lawrence built a successful career as the owner and operator of Tennessee Loggers, where he was respected for his hard work, honesty, and determination. Never one to shy away from a day’s work, he took great pride in providing for his family through the logging industry.

When he wasn’t working, Lawrence could most often be found doing what he loved most—coon hunting. An avid outdoorsman, he spent countless nights in the woods with his hounds, making memories with family and friends. His passion for the outdoors and the simple pleasures of life became a cherished part of who he was.

Above all else, Lawrence was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He shared 70 wonderful years of marriage with the love of his life, Juanita, building a family grounded in love, faith, and perseverance. Known lovingly as “Pop,” he was the cornerstone of his family, always offering wisdom, strength, and unconditional love.

In addition to his parents, Lawrence was preceded in death by his beloved son, Randy Koontz, and his cherished daughter, Sherry Koontz-Howell.

Those left to cherish his memory include his devoted wife of 70 years, Juanita Koontz; his sons, Ronald Koontz (Rita) and Billy Koontz (Tammy); his grandchildren, Zachary, Scott, Joshua, Jordan and Will, five great grandchildren and his brothers, Ron and Douglas; along with numerous extended family members, lifelong friends, and all who were blessed to know him.

Lawrence will be remembered for his steadfast faith, his love of family, his honorable military service, his strong work ethic, and his deep appreciation for the outdoors. His legacy of courage, integrity, and kindness will continue to live on through those whose lives he touched.

Funeral services will be conducted at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home on Thursday, July 23rd, 2026 at 2:00pm, with Pastor Brian Grasty officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, July 23rd from 12:00 noon until the hour of service.

Following the services, Lawrence will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery. Full Military Honors will be rendered. Serving as pallbearers are Ronald Koontz, Billy Koontz, Zachary Koontz, Scott Koontz, Joshua Koontz, Ricky Grizzard, Jordan Mickle, and Will Mickle.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to all who have offered their love, prayers, and support during this difficult time.