Clarksville Obituary: Ana Heshmati

Clarksville, TN – Ana Heshmati, age 39, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away on July 19th, 2026, surrounded by her family.

Born on October 9th, 1986, in Nashville, Tennessee, Ana was the beloved daughter of Khosro Heshmati and Cynthia Harrington Cappello.

Ana graduated from Hillwood High School before earning a degree in psychology with a minor in early childhood development from Middle Tennessee State University. She worked as a psychiatric technician at Middle Tennessee Health Institute, where she was passionate about helping those facing addiction and mental health challenges.

Ana was known by many as someone who genuinely cared for others and offered compassion, encouragement, and hope to those who were struggling. She had a lifelong love for animals. As a teenager, she often joked that she loved animals more than people—a sentiment that reflected the tenderness and compassion she had for every living creature.

She worked at an animal rescue, rescued countless animals herself, and never hesitated to care for an injured or abandoned creature in need. That same compassionate heart extended to people as well. Friends knew Ana as someone who genuinely cared, offering kindness, encouragement, and hope to those struggling with addiction and mental health challenges. She found her greatest joy in spending time with her family and had a deep love for music.

Above all, Ana will be remembered for her kind heart, generous spirit, and the love she shared so freely with those around her.

Ana graduated from Hillwood High School before earning a degree in psychology with a minor in early childhood development from Middle Tennessee State University. She worked as a psychiatric technician at Middle Tennessee Health Institute, where she was passionate about helping those facing addiction and mental health challenges.

Even in her passing, Ana’s generous spirit continues through the gift of organ donation, bringing hope and life to others.

Ana is survived by her mother, Cynthia Harrington Cappello; her father, Khosro Heshmati, and his wife, Robbie; her brother, Joe Harrington, and his wife, Vanessa; and her beloved nieces, Chloe and Lilly.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Richard and Nancy Harrington, and her paternal grandparents, Hosain and Farangis Heshmati.

The family will be having a celebration of Ana’s life will be held on Saturday, August 1st, 2026, at Christ Church Nashville in the Wallace Chapel, 15354 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, Tennessee 37211. Visitation will begin at 10:00am, followed by the memorial service at 11:00am.

Ana will be deeply loved, dearly missed, and forever remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Please visit Ana’s online guestbook and share a memory with the family.