Clarksville Obituary: DeDe Waller

Clarksville, TN – DeDe Waller, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on July 19th, 2026. Born on May 16th, 1968, in Los Angeles, California, DeDe’s life was defined by unwavering love, warmth, and a genuine zest for living.

DeDe’s journey was one filled with devotion to her family and an infectious joy that touched all who knew her. Those who spent time with DeDe remember her as someone who loved hard, lived loved, and lived happy. Every moment with her was a gift—her caring spirit and positivity brought light into every room.

DeDe was devoted to her husband, Thomas Waller, and together they built a life centered on family, laughter, and togetherness. She was the loving mother of Anthony Sasano, Jesse Figveroa (Daisy), Mason Waller, and Bianca Waller. Her deep affection and guidance have left a lasting imprint on her children’s lives.

Her role as a grandmother was one she cherished deeply, and she is survived by her adoring grandchildren, Ariyah, Arwyn, and Ellie. DeDe’s gentle wisdom and endless support created a legacy of love that will be carried on by the next generation.

DeDe’s family also includes her brother, Jeremy Sasano; her sister, Corey Sasano (Mark); and her niece, Samantha Koneck. Each shared a unique and profound bond with DeDe, made even more special by countless shared experiences, laughter, and love.

Preceding DeDe in passing was her beloved mother, Clarissa Rue Brush, whom she missed dearly. It brings comfort to her family knowing she is reunited with her mother and with her dog Charlie in heaven now.

A woman of many passions, DeDe found constant delight in crafting, travel, and quiet moments at the beach. Most of all, she loved her family above all else, always putting the needs and happiness of her loved ones first. The simple joys of life—gatherings with family, the creation of beautiful crafts, the feeling of sand between her toes—were what she treasured most.

DeDe’s life leaves behind a legacy of love and warmth. Her kindness, creativity, and vibrant spirit will remain alive in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. As we remember DeDe, we find solace and inspiration in the way she lived her life: with devotion, happiness, and boundless love for her family and friends.

Her presence will be deeply missed, but her memory will continue to bring comfort and joy to all whose lives she touched.