Clarksville Obituary: William “Billy” Lester Piatt

Clarksville, TN – A funeral service for William “Billy” Lester Piatt, age 89, of Clarksville, Tennessee, will be held on Friday, July 24th, 2026, at 2:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home, with Brother Rick Thompson, Brother John Mark Thomas, and Brother David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 23rd, 2026, from 3:00pm until 7:00pm, and again on Friday from 11:00am until the hour of service.

Billy was born on September 4th, 1936, in Montgomery County, Tennessee. He passed peacefully into the presence of his Lord and Savior on July 20, 2026. Throughout his 89 years, Billy lived a life defined by unwavering faith, humble service, hard work, and a deep love for his family.

A proud graduate of Clarksville High School, Billy enjoyed bowling for many years, where he found not only friendly competition but also lasting friendships and meaningful fellowship.

Above all else, Billy was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ. He devoted his life to serving the Lord and his church as a Sunday School teacher, church treasurer, and choir member. His steadfast faith, servant’s heart, and Christlike example were evident in the way he lived each day. Whether with family, friends, neighbors, or strangers, Billy’s kindness, humility, and gentle spirit left a lasting impression on everyone he met. He was a devoted husband, loving father, stepfather, grandfather, father-in-law, and loyal friend whose life reflected the love, grace, and compassion of Christ.

Billy began his working career at Town and Country Drugs, where he proudly became the company’s first delivery van driver under the leadership of Pat Cain and Bob Parr. After several other positions, he found his lifelong career with the United States Postal Service, where he faithfully served for 41 years. During his time with the Postal Service, he built countless lifelong friendships and earned the admiration and respect of coworkers and customers alike through his dependability, integrity, and warm personality.

Billy will be remembered as a kind and gentle man who loved the Lord with all his heart. He cherished his wife, treasured his family, and lived each day with humility, compassion, and a servant’s heart. His legacy of faith, unconditional love, and quiet strength will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Billy is preceded in death by his beloved son, Wayne Piatt; father, Robert Piatt; mother, Dorothy Pyland Piatt; five siblings; granddaughter, Spencer Ashley Piatt; and great-grandson, Elijah Lee Evans.

He is survived by the love of his life and devoted wife of many years, June Parker Piatt; daughter, Janet (Ric) Mangrum; sons, Scott (Georgia) Evans, Keith Evans, and Todd (Catherine) Evans; six cherished grandchildren; sixteen treasured great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and dear friends who were blessed to know and love him.

Serving as pallbearers will be Darryl Underwood, Gene Rose, Scotty Evans, Ric Mangrum, Matt Marrow, and Clayton Rose.