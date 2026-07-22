TWRA Investigates Deadly Personal Watercraft Crash on Tims Ford Lake

Winchester, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) responded to a boating incident on Tims Ford Lake Tuesday, July 21st, 2026, at approximately 5:20pm.

Two personal watercraft operating near the Tims Ford Bass Club boat ramp collided. Preliminary investigation indicates that Christopher W. Bontrager, 41, of Missouri, and John H. Prater, 41, of Tracy City, TN were each operating separate personal watercraft when the collision occurred, causing serious injuries to both individuals.

Prater was transported to Highpoint Health in Winchester for treatment of his injuries. Bontrager was pronounced dead at the scene.

To date, there have been 12 boating-related fatalities on Tennessee waterways in 2026.

This incident remains under investigation.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife resources for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also promotes public safety through law enforcement and boater safety education on Tennessee’s waterways.