APSU Athletics Announces Staff Hires, Promotions for 2026-27

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics Director Jordan Harmon announced numerous staff hires and promotions within the department.

“I’m excited to recognize these individuals with new titles that reflect the tremendous work they’ve already been doing for our department,” said Harmon. “They play a vital role in creating an outstanding experience for our student-athletes every single day, and their leadership, commitment, and passion make Austin Peay State University Athletics better. I’m thankful to work alongside such a dedicated group of people who care deeply about our student-athletes and continue to move our department forward. These are well-deserved opportunities, and I couldn’t be happier for each of them.”

Riley Bullen – Deputy Director of Athletics, Chief Financial Officer, Senior Woman Administrator

Bullen was elevated to Deputy Director of Athletics. Bullen, who also serves as the Governors’ Chief Financial Officer and Senior Woman Administrator, joined APSU Athletics in October 2024 after spending the previous three years of her career at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Before her time at TAMUCC, Bullen began her career in collegiate athletics at Houston Christian as an athletics department intern. Bullen helped with the Huskies’ end-of-year expense reports for the 2021 financial year and managed university facility rentals for organizations outside of HCU Athletics.

Logan Kidd – Senior Associate Director of Athletics for Championship Resources and External

Kidd, who joined Austin Peay State University in September 2024 who has served as the Governors’ Senior Associate Director of Athletics for Championship Resources, is adding External Relations to his title. Before arriving in Clarksville, Kidd served as an Assistant Athletic Director of Development at Arkansas State after serving in the same role at Indiana State. After earning his master’s degree from Ball State in 2019, Kidd worked at Eastern Kentucky as an athletic ticket manager.

Dr. Kristal McGreggor – Associate Director of Athletics for Student-Athlete Success & Strategic Initiatives

McGreggor now serves as the Governors’ Associate Director of Athletics for Student-Athlete Success and Strategic Initiatives. McGreggor joined the Governors as the Associate Director of Athletics for Student-Athlete Success in March 2023 after serving as an Assistant Director for Student-Athlete Success at Yale. McGreggor also worked as an academic mentor at Michigan, where she earned her Ph.D. in 2020.

Medgar Harrison – Associate Director of Athletics for Strength & Conditioning

Harrison was elevated to Associate Director of Athletics for strength and conditioning after joining the Governors as an Assistant Director of Athletics in January 2024. Before arriving to APSU, Harrison worked with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR) as a contractor to assist the unit with service member readiness and unit readiness since March 2021.

Harrison began his career with the Ragin’ Cajuns as an assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2008 before joining the Tennessee athletics staff in the same role in 2009. After two seasons with the Volunteers, he was hired as the Director of Strength & Conditioning at Bethune Cookman in 2011.

Lauren Norton – Associate Director of Athletics for Athletics Training

Norton was promoted to Associate Director of Athletics for Athletic Training after serving as an Assistant Director of Athletics since July 2022. Norton joined APSU Athletics as an associate head athletic trainer in August 2021 after spending the previous four seasons at South Carolina State where she was the head trainer for Bulldogs’ football.

Jacob Hite – Assistant Director of Athletics for Facilities, Operations, and Capital Projects

Hite was promoted to Assistant Director of Athletics for Facilities, Operations, and Capital Projects after previously serving as the Director of Game Operations since July 2025 after previously serving as an Assistant AD for Gameday Operations since May 2025. A 2021 and 2023 graduate of Austin Peay State University, Hite joined APSU Athletics in as an Operations Assistant in 2021

Cagan Campbell – Assistant Director of Gameday Operations

Campbell joined the Governors earlier this year as an Assistant Director of Gameday Operations. Campbell, who previously served as an Assistant Athletic Director of Game Environment at Fort Lewis College after working at his alma mater of Samford for nearly three years.

Nic Hotop – Senior Director of Creative and Video Production

Alex Allard – Director of Athletics Communications

Hotop, who was hired as the Director of Creative and Video Production in September 2024, was promoted to Senior Director of Creative and Video in June.Hotop oversees the Governors’ creative staff, coordinating video production, graphic design, photography, and overall social media strategy.

Allard, who has been a member of the athletics communications office since June 2021 and most recently served as the Assistant Director of Athletics Communications since July 2023. Allard serves as the primary communications contact for Austin Peay State University basketball, softball, track and field, tennis, and cross country. In his new role, Allard also will oversee APSU Athletics’ branding.