Nashville Sounds Suffer 6-2 Loss at Sugar Land Space Cowboys

Hardin ended his evening allowing two runs on six hits and struck out seven hitters in four innings of work before Reiss Knehr took the reins in the bottom of the fifth inning. Despite allowing three hits in the frame, Knehr stranded two runners on base before Brett Wichrowski made an appearance in the bottom of the sixth inning. Sugar Land began to pull away in the frame, crossing home four more runs off two hits and a sacrifice fly for a 6-1 lead.

The Sounds offense were held scoreless through the next five innings since taking the early lead as they mustered just one hit and stranded four runners on base. Wichrowski ended his night allowing four runs (1 ER) on two hits, struck out two batters and secured the first two outs of the seventh inning before being relieved by Blake Holub, who took over to get the final out with a strikeout.

After Holub faced his only batter of the night in the seventh, Drew Rom replaced him tossing a scoreless eighth inning and working around a one-out walk as the Sounds had one last chance in the top of the ninth inning. Adams began the frame with his seventh double of the season into center field. A wild pitch by Sugar Land’s pitcher advanced Adams to third base and set up Jeferson Quero to ground out towards second base, which scored Adams as the Sounds fell to the Space Cowboys 6-2.