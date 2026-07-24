Red River Breeze Celebrates New Album at the Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s own acoustic Celtic band is returning to the Roxy Regional Theatre — this time in our temporary home at 114 Public Square!

Next month brings two chances to join Red River Breeze in celebrating the release of their newest album, Generations!

Saturday, August 8th at 7:00pm

Sunday, August 9th at 2:00pm

Space is limited in our temporary home on Public Square, and the band’s previous concerts have sold out quickly, so get your tickets early!

Hear music from the album, along with new arrangements of traditional tunes, performed by Stephanie Taylor on hammered dulcimer, concertina, recorders and Irish whistle; Melanie Beck on fiddle; Michaela Allemand on Irish flute and whistle; Kim Jorgenson on Irish whistle, recorders and vocals; Toby Draven on cello and vocals; David Magers on guitar and vocals; and Nate Wojciechowski on djembe and hammered dulcimer.

Each concert will run approximately two hours with a brief intermission. Copies of Red River Breeze’s recordings will be available for purchase (and signing!) during intermission and following each performance.

Tickets are $20.00 (adults) and $10.00 (ages 12 and under) and may be purchased online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the Roxy Regional Theatre (114 Public Square) during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performances).

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About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. During construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, the theatre is temporarily located at 114 Public Square in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.