Austin Peay State University Track & Field Receives USTFCCCA Academic Award

New Orleans, LA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track & field team earned U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic Team honors, the organization announced.

The Governors posted at least a 3.46 grade-point average across both the fall and spring semesters during the 2025-26 academic year, with a 3.46 team-wide GPA during the fall and a 3.515 in the spring. Additionally, APSU had 33 student-athletes named to the dean’s list during the last academic year and another 23 earn athletic director honor roll selection. The program also has posted at least a 3.0 GPA for 16-straight semesters.

The USTFCCCA All-Academic Team honor marks the third-straight for the Governors and the ninth time the program has received the academic distinction since 2010.

In order to be eligible for the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team Award, institutions must post at least a 3.0 GPA for the academic year.

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