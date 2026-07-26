Fort Campbell Soldiers Master UH-60 Air Assault Rappels at Sabalauski Air Assault School

Fort Campbell, KY – U.S. Army Air Assault School students rappel from a UH-60 Black Hawk during training at The Sabalauski Air Assault School on Fort Campbell, Kentucky, July 20th, 2026. The hands-on training develops Soldiers’ ability to safely descend from rotary-wing aircraft while building confidence, discipline, and proficiency in one of the Army’s most recognizable air assault skills.

Rappelling from a hovering helicopter is a key component of the Air Assault Course, preparing Soldiers to conduct air assault operations in a variety of operational environments where helicopters are used to rapidly insert personnel into areas that may be inaccessible by ground. Students receive extensive instruction on equipment, safety procedures, and proper rappelling techniques before performing helicopter descents under the supervision of qualified instructors.

The Sabalauski Air Assault School, located at Fort Campbell, is one of the Army’s premier air assault training institutions, known for its physically demanding curriculum and high standards. Soldiers who successfully complete the course earn the coveted Air Assault Badge, signifying proficiency in air assault operations, sling-load procedures, and rappelling techniques.