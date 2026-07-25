Tennessee Department of Health Urges Prevention Against Summer Bug-Borne Diseases

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health is reminding all Tennesseans to take simple and preventive steps to avoid mosquito-borne and tick-borne diseases. For most people a tick or mosquito bite will only cause local skin irritation or possibly mild, flu-like symptoms, but some people can have a serious illness with major consequences like severe pain, long-term or permanent nerve or brain damage or even death.

“We encourage Tennesseans to enjoy our amazing outdoor activities this summer, but it’s also important to take precautions against tick and mosquito bites,’’ said Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. John Dunn. “Using insect repellent and avoiding tick and mosquito bites are simple but effective ways to reduce your risk of diseases such as Rocky Mountain spotted fever and West Nile virus.”

Most tick and mosquito bites result in only minor local skin irritation. However, some people may develop mild influenza-like symptoms, and in rare instances, tick- and mosquito-borne diseases can cause severe illness or death. For some tick and mosquito-borne diseases there are no vaccines or specific treatments, so prevention is a top priority.

To avoid mosquito and tick bites:

Use insect repellants Containing DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), para-methane-diol (PMD), or 2-undecanone on your skin, following all label recommendations for use. Do not use products containing OLE or PMD on children under 3 years old. Never apply any of these products around the mouth or eyes at any age. Consult your health care provider if you have questions.

Reduce mosquito populations around your home. Mosquitoes can breed in any place that holds water, including clogged drains or gutters, watering cans and empty bottles. Dump out any standing water in these locations.

Use products containing permethrin, a highly effective insecticide, for clothing, shoes, bed nets and camping gear. Permethrin-treated clothing kills ticks, mosquitoes and other pests and retains this effect after repeated laundering. Follow product label instructions for applying permethrin to clothing or gear or use commercial products treated with permethrin. As a caution, permethrin should not be used directly on skin.

Wear ’long, loose and light’ clothing to help prevent bites through fabric. It’s best to wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants. Tuck your pants into your socks and your shirt into your pants. Light-colored clothes are less attractive to many insects and may allow you to spot them more easily.

Learn more about tick and mosquito bite prevention at: www.tn.gov/health/vector.html.