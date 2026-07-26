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Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Mill Creek Road Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Valve Replacement

Traffic Detour to Mill Creek Road and Peachers Mill Road

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By News Staff
Road Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and road closure on Monday, July 27th, 2026, at 8:00am on a section of Mill Creek Road for water valve replacement.

The following streets and roads are included in the water outage, and low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

Bel Air Subdivision

  • Saratoga Drive from Yorktown Road to Northwood Terrace

Millstone Place Subdivision

  • Mill Creek Road from Peachers Mill Road to Northwood Terrace
  • Deepwood Court
  • Peachers Mill Road from Pine Mountain Road to Mill Creek Road
  • Woodbridge Drive from Pine Mountain Road to Mill Creek Road

Northwood Terrace Subdivision

  • Northwood Terrace from Pine Mountain Road to Poppy Drive

Mill Creek Road will be closed from Deepwood Court to Peachers Mill Road. Traffic detour to Mill Creek Road and Peachers Mill Road. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, and follow signage or choose an alternate travel route.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the road reopened by approximately 4:00pm.

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