Clarksville Police Investigate North Ninth Street Shooting

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 11:54pm on July 25th, 2026, in the 200 block of North Ninth Street.

A large gathering was taking place at the American Legion at the time of the incident. Investigators are still working to determine exactly where the shooting began and the circumstances that led up to it.

Preliminary information indicates that at least two individuals and possibly a third may have sustained grazing, non-life-threatening gunshot wounds; however, the number of victims and the extent of injuries have not yet been confirmed.

Numerous CPD officers remain on scene as the investigation continues. The area surrounding 9th Street and Main Street remains closed and secured while investigators process the scene, collect evidence, and interview witnesses.

At this time, officers have detained three persons of interest for questioning as detectives continue to investigate. There does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the citizens of Clarksville. This remains an active and ongoing investigation. No additional information is available for release at this time.