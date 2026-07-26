Clarksville Police Seek Tips in North Ninth Street Shooting

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking anyone with information about the shooting that occurred late Saturday night near the American Legion, located at 223 North Ninth Street, to contact Detective Alquzweeni at 931.648.0656, ext. 5366.

The three individuals who were detained following the incident were interviewed and have since been released.

At this time, no charges have been filed, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Detectives have confirmed that three individuals sustained graze gunshot wounds during the incident. Fortunately, all of the injuries were non-life-threatening.

Investigators are continuing to collect evidence and are working to obtain surveillance video from the area to help determine what led to the shooting and identify those responsible.

No additional information is available for release at this time.