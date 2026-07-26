Dangerous Heat Returns Before Midweek Cooldown, Clarksville-Montgomery County Forecast July 26th–28th

Clarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville and Montgomery County should prepare for another stretch of dangerous summer heat to begin the week, with heat index values climbing well above 100 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

While a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible late Sunday night and early Monday, most of the period will feature abundant sunshine and hot, humid conditions before slightly cooler and less humid weather arrives during the middle of the week.

Sunday will begin with areas of fog lingering through the morning hours before skies turn mostly sunny. Afternoon temperatures will climb to around 92 degrees, but humidity will push heat index values as high as 105 degrees. Winds will remain light, becoming west-northwest around 5 mph during the afternoon.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms develops late Sunday night after 3:00am under partly cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures will only fall to around 73 degrees as light northwest winds become calm.

Monday brings another opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the morning, mainly before 10:00am, with only a slight chance of lingering showers through early afternoon. Sunshine will quickly return, allowing temperatures to soar to around 96 degrees. Combined with high humidity, the heat index could reach a dangerous 109 degrees, making outdoor activities potentially hazardous during the afternoon.

Skies clear Monday night with warm and muggy conditions continuing. Temperatures will only dip to around 78 degrees while light south-southwest winds persist.

Tuesday delivers another hot summer day with bright sunshine and a high near 96 degrees. Southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph will shift west-northwest during the afternoon, with occasional wind gusts reaching 20 mph, offering only limited relief from the heat.

Partly cloudy skies settle over the region Tuesday night as temperatures cool to around 73 degrees. A light north wind between 5 and 10 mph will usher in slightly drier air.

Wednesday brings a welcome break from the extreme heat as mostly sunny skies accompany a high near 91 degrees. North winds between 5 and 10 mph will continue to lower humidity levels, making conditions feel noticeably more comfortable.

Clear skies continue Wednesday night with refreshing overnight temperatures falling to around 68 degrees. Light north to northeast winds will provide comfortable sleeping weather across Clarksville and Montgomery County.

Thursday wraps up the forecast with abundant sunshine and a pleasant summer afternoon. High temperatures will reach around 90 degrees, making for another beautiful day across the region.

Mostly clear skies remain in place Thursday night as temperatures once again settle near 68 degrees, providing another cool and comfortable end to the day.

Although rain chances remain limited through much of the forecast period, the biggest weather concern will be the dangerous heat on Sunday and Monday. Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, wear lightweight clothing, and check on elderly neighbors, children, and pets.

Conditions become much more comfortable beginning Tuesday night and continuing through the end of the workweek.