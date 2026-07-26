Montgomery County Unemployment Rises to 4.1% in June

Nashville, TN – The annual summer break, which temporarily sidelines many school employees such as bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and custodial staff, contributed to an expected increase in county unemployment rates in June, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

Unlike the statewide rate, county rates are not adjusted to account for seasonal impacts on employment.

Unemployment rates increased from May to June in 94 of Tennessee’s 95 counties. Maury County was the lone exception; its rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point.

Eighty-four counties reported unemployment rates of less than 5%. The remaining 11 counties had rates of 5% or greater, with the highest at 6%.

Montgomery County’s unemployment rate was 4.1% in June, an increase of 0.7 percentage points from 3.4% in May.

Cheatham County and Sevier County recorded the state’s lowest unemployment rates for June at 3%. Cheatham’s rate was up six-tenths of a percentage point over May, and Sevier’s rate was up four-tenths of a percentage point.

Five counties — Wilson, Williamson, Sumner, Dickson, and Rutherford — followed with rates of 3.1%.

Perry County had Tennessee’s highest unemployment rate in June. At 6%, it was seven-tenths of a percentage point higher than the previous month.

Hancock County had the next-highest unemployment rate at 5.7%, an increase of 1 percentage point over May. Pickett County’s rate was 5.6%, up eight-tenths of a percentage point.

TDLWD has compiled an analysis of the June 2026 county unemployment data.

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