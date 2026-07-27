Clarksville Pets of the Week for July 27th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of July 27th, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Duke is a 2 year old male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and will be neutered upon his adoption. He weighs 54 pounds and will prefer to be with his people over toys! Loves cuddling and giving kisses. He is good around other dogs and wonderful with children.Very treat motivated so his continuing training will be very easy. Come see him and take him out in the yard. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Jax is an adult male mixed breed. Fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new home. Come visit him in the yard.

Luther is an adult male Pitbull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his forever home. Come take him out in the yard and see what a wonderful boy he is and what a great addition to your family.

Addie is a young female mixed breed, She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her new family. Come take her out in the yard and see what a delight she is and what a great hiking, jogging and all outdoor adventure buddy she will be!

Loren is a young female domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted and litter trained and will be spayed before heading to her forever home. Loren can be seen in the cat room.

Bambi is a young female domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, will be spayed before going home and is litter trained. She can be seen in the cat room.

Milian is a male domestic shorthair kitten. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered upon adoption. Milian can be seen in the cat room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville). *Come visit them at their new facility*.

For more infomation, call 931.648.5750 or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Artemis is a young male Domestic Shorthair cat. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Artemis is young so he will need another cat companion in his home. He is great with kids and other cats, unsure about dogs at this time. Artemis loves crinkle tunnels and anything with string.

He does warm up for cuddles only after he tires himself out playing. He is a very busy little guy, always on the go. He will be a delightful addition to a lucky family.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook, at www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com * Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Binni is a 9 week old male domestic shorthair kitten. He is fully vetted, litter trained and comes with a neuter voucher at 6 months old. He is great with kids, people, other cats and even dogs.*Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application, please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their FB page. http://www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a 4 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. This boy has so much love and energy and would benefit from a very active home. He has been working with trainers to help him gain a solid foundation for his success.

Lots of adventures, hikes, room to run and plenty of love are just what he needs. He is very energetic and needs to be the only dog in the home and no children and no cats please. He needs a strong committed person/family to keep him on his training and to get him exercise and mental stimulation.

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Drako deserves his own loving family. Drako has been waiting for over 4 years for someone to recognize the beauty and loyalty in him and make him a part of their family. There is absolutely nothing wrong with him other than his exuberant love of life and just being happy to see people and we know the perfect person is out there for him! He deserves this! He will make a fantastic companion.If you would love to add him to your family please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Copernicus is a 10-year-old senior male Border Collie mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered, and house trained. He knows many basic commands and is also kennel trained. Copernicus loves nothing more than curling up on a comfy couch and enjoying his quiet time. He does need a very calm environment as he doesn’t do well with any kind of chaotic environment.

He could be fine with older children who understand his needs and does get along with some dogs but meet and greets are mandatory with other pets. He has been around cats as well and he’s not very bothered by them.

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Please don’t let his age fool you, Copernicus still has a lot of life left in him and is hoping to find his forever home soon. He will be a fantastic companion!Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.Ayer is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@ cprmidtn@gmail.com

Rylo is a handsome 2 year old 18 pound male Mini Aussie mix. Fully vetted, microchipped, neutered and house/kennel trained. Rylo is good with small dogs, needs children 12 years and over and no cats please. He has been patiently waiting for his forever family.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Tulip Jones is a 13 week old female kitten. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Tulip is very curious, loves to explore and play with the other kitties. If possible it would be beneficial for her to have another kitty or adult cat for companionship. She can play hard then curl up after her busy day. She loves her people and forms strong bonds with them.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Buford is a young male yellow Labrador mix. Fully vetted, working on his house training and neutered. Buford is very calm and gentle with an exceptional personality. Sadly Buford was abandoned in the countryside and discovered chickens make a great meal, much to the farmers’ chagrin.

He is safe in rescue now and does well with other dogs and takes a minute to warm up but enjoys human companionship too. He does need a home where there are NO chickens please. Whoever adopts this wonderful boy will be blessed by his presence and demeanor.

For an application/more information: www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/buford or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Venus is a young female German Shepherd mix puppy. She is fully vetted, will be spayed and is house trained. Venus loves kids, other dogs and seems fine with cats. This pup thrives on attention and affection and loves giving kisses. She is a very velcro pup, a loyal companion and always up for a game of fetch.

Venus still has that young dog energy and will benefit from a family willing to continue her training. She will be a fantastic outdoor adventure buddy.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine, and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a 2 year old male labrador retriever. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He is great with other calm, non dominant/non aggressive dogs and good with kids but still has a lot of young dog energy so he would need to be carefully supervised around toddlers. No cats please. He has had basic training and is just a delight to be around.

Storm will be perfect for a single person who can devote plenty of time to him or at least a very active family committed to including him in all hiking, jogging and swimming activities. Let’s be honest here, he is definitely NOT a “leave alone in the backyard” type of guy. He bonds strongly with his people and must be part of the family. This sweet boy has so much love to give and will be a wonderful addition.

For more information call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Arnold is a 5 month old male Chihuahua/Pit mix. Arnold is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped and house/doggie door trained. He is good with kids, dogs and cats. Fun little guy who will make a wonderful addition to your family.

Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Raichu is a 12 week old male Orange and White kitten. He looks like a little Creamsicle! Fully vetted with age appropriate vaccinations, neutered and litter trained. He is good with kids, other kitties and even dogs. He loves to climb so a cat tree would be great and enjoys exploring. He loves playing with toys and catching “ sky raisins” aka flies. Great little guy will be a wonderful companion.

Applications are at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header For more information, they can be found on Facebook, Saving Kittens Sanctuary and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com