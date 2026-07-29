Clarksville Obituary: George Gonzales Herrera

Clarksville, TN – SFC (R) George Gonzales Herrera, age 89, passed away on July 25th, 2026. Born on February 27th, 1937, George’s journey through life was one of devotion—to his family, his country, his faith, and his many passions.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, August 3rd, 2026, at 1:00pm, at the Chapel of McReynolds Nave and Larson Funeral Home. Full Military Honors will take place graveside at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the hour of service on Monday.

George was born in Mesa, AZ to his loving parents Braulio Herrera and Rita Mya Gonzales. A man of extraordinary loyalty, kindness, and dedication, George answered the call of duty with honor. He served valiantly in the United States Army, attaining the rank of Sergeant First Class. His service took him to Vietnam, and he dedicated so much of himself to his country until retiring from the Army. Afterward, he continued his commitment, working as an Armory Weapons Technician for the U.S. Civil Service, contributing to the safety and security of so many until his retirement.

George’s days outside of work were filled with the simple joys that shaped his character. He found pleasure in the roar of NASCAR engines, the intensity and artistry of boxing, and the quiet peace of working in his yard.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Carlos and Jaunitta Herrera, and his daughters: Jeannie and Rick Major, Terri and Stephen Young, and Judy and Robert Heskett. His grandchildren—Candace and Sonny Arrington, Carlitos Herrera, Neveah Herrera, Victoria and Jordan Wallace, and Rebecca and David Jenkins; siblings, Josie, Adeline, and many great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, George is preceded in death by his loving wife Ann Louise Herrera, children, Ross (Maria) Jackson, Rita Formosa and siblings, Cuca, Carman, Nallie, Larcia, Alela, Tar, and Frankie.

Faith was a guiding principle for George throughout his life. He was a dedicated member of New Providence United Methodist Church, where he found community, strength, and purpose.

To those who knew him, George was the embodiment of steadfast love and integrity. His loyalty was unwavering; his kindness touched all who crossed his path; and his dedication was evident in every role he took on—as a soldier, colleague, neighbor, friend, and above all, as a family man.

Online condolences may be left at www.navefuneralhomes.com